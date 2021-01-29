Senior Bowl QBs Who Could Interest the Bears

If the Bears hoped to have a QB of Mac Jones' ability slip to them at No. 20, the Senior Bowl practices and mock drafts are showing it's unlikely

When Mel Kiper Jr. came out with his first mock draft it couldn't have been worse for Bears chances to land one of the top quarterbacks.

The Senior Bowl practices this week have only backed up Kiper, ESPN's long-time draft expert.

Kiper had four quarterbacks going in the first 10 picks and Alabama's Mac Jones being selected by New England at No. 15. That's five QBs gone before the halfway point of Round 1, for those keeping score at home.

The Jones pick by New England would seem logical because of the ties Alabama coach Nick Saban has to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Is Jones really a top half of Round 1 guy? So far at the Senior Bowl it does look this way.

LOOK: For a more detailed look at Senior Bowl practices, SI and FanNation is there.

And former NFL coach June Jones thinks so, too. In a FanNation article, he said he sees great things ahead for the Alabama QB.

"I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL (as in college) if he gets with a good offensive-minded coach," June Jones told Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

The consensus next-best quarterback isn't competing in Mobile this week. That's Kyle Trask from Florida.

This doesn't mean the rest of the Senior Bowl game beyond Jones is a washout for Bears fans hoping to see a potential future Chicago quarterback.

The draft experts might also be wrong, and some of these passers could slip to them.

Here is the quarteback lineup for Saturday and what they've been doing to impress in Mobile this week.

American Team

Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones went from being the center of attention at the national championship game to the same thing at the Senior Bowl, because the top four QBs for the draft and Trask are not involved. Although Jones elicited great praise from many, NFL Draft Bible analyst Cory McCann Ezring found some problems. He didn't like the way Jones held up to being pressured on throws during practices on Day 1.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

A mobile quarterback who measured an inch shorter than expected at 6-foot-2. He threw for almost 10,000 yards in college and is a product of Jimbo Fisher's development, the coach who brought along Jameis Winston. Walterfootball.com said "team sources" thought Mond was a poor man's version of Colin Kaepernick." This much was evident in practices because Mond won plenty of praise for his ability to throw on the run. It was a trait of Kaepernick's, as well. McCann Ezring cited flaws in Mond's mechanics during practices and called him out for trying to "strong-arm" too many throws rather than put his core into them. However, he said Mond executed deeper throws better when forced to put more into them.

Jamie Newman, Wake Forest

Newman started out at Wake Forest but transferred out for his final year, then opted out because of the pandemic. Another mobile passer, Newman's problem is a bit Trubiskyish. He didn't play a lot. He played in 19 college games and threw only 506 pases, completing 306 for 3,959 yards. He had 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. In the combine work, Ezring praised Newman's accuracy and "natural throwing motion." About the only criticism leveled at Senior Bowl practices was more timing related with unfamiliar receivers in an unfamiliar offense.

National Team

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

A well-tested passer who had 11,436 yards and 94 TDs to 27 INTs. Ehrlinger's accuracy and consistency have been questioned before and continue to be. Lorenz Leinweber for FanNation.com wrote about a couple errant throws to open receivers on deep patterns during Day 2 practice. He also criticized Ehrlinger for hanging around in the pocket too long and taking a pair of sacks, as well as fumbling a shotgun snap.

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Leinweber called Book easily the most consistent of the three National Team passers in practices. Book threw for 72 TDs with 20 INTs in four seasons, three as the starter. Book still needs to make better decisions but Leinweber liked his knack for knowing when to scramble and where to go when he did. These were qualities he repeatedly displayed at Notre Dame. Possibly only one fumbled snap tainted a Day 1 practice for Book.

Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

Franks struggled on Day 1 of practices but rebounded on Day 2. His problem wasn't his throwing as much as it was needing to make quicker decisions. He seemed to hold the ball too long, according to Leinweber. A dropped snap under center and some errant throws to open receivers also drew Franks criticism. A Florida transfer, Franks is much taller than the other quarterbacks in the Senior Bowl. Franks stands 6-6 1/2 and played only one year at Arkansas after leaving Florida when Kyle Trask took his job while he was injured. Franks had 68.5% completions and threw for 17 touchdowns with four interceptions in his one season.

