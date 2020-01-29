Speculation has run wild and then run away from the idea of Marcus Mariota coming in free agency to the Chicago Bears.

It should come back again because there is no real valid reason why Mariota couldn't come to the Bears considering their situation at the position.

It's been suggested the Bears couldn't bring Mariota in as a quarterback to compete with Mitchell Trubisky because they have the same agent. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote this and it's certainly difficult to fault the logic.

Why would any agency want to put a quarterback with a team when they know one of their players wouldn't be starting?

The trouble with this thinking is it isn't applicable in the Bears' situation and perhaps not even Mariota's. It really only applies if you're talking about two quarterbacks coming in to compete against each other.

Mariota would not be coming to Chicago to challenge for the starting position. He would clearly be coming to Chicago to be a backup. He would be coming in to be Chase Daniel.

And considering the marketplace, it's difficult to see where Mariota would have a better option as the backup than in Chicago.

If Mariota can go to some other organization with a chance to start, sure why wouldn't the agent guide him there? If he came to Chicago, it's already been determined whoever comes in would be the new Daniel, except with more playing experience. That's the role here for any backup, according to Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

Asked when the season ended if the plan is for Trubisky to be starter, Pace did not hesitate or beat around the bush or deflect the question to a future point.

"Yes," he said.

From Mariota's standpoint you'd definitely want to go to the situation where you might have the best chance to start fastest even if it is clearly defined as a backup role.

Considering Mariota has extensive experience running an RPO offense, he could quickly pick up the Matt Nagy offense. And with Trubisky's past struggles, the Bears would seem the quickest way for Mariota to get back to being a starter.

From the agent's standpoint, they should want to have their client working rather than not working and at least one of the two starting.

If Mariota went to a different team but then Trubisky got beat out by whoever the Bears brought in as backup besides Mariota, the agency would then have two backup quarterbacks and no starter.

It's not common, but the Rams and Eagles have had situations like this with a starter and well-defined backup who have the same agent.

When Pace last spoke, one aspect of the quarterback situation he did dodge giving an answer on was the backup position, where both Tyler Bray and Daniel are out of contract.

"We're going to look at every one of those situations closely," Pace said. "We say how do we feel with that UFA on our team versus what's out there? That will be part of the process."

Will they bring in a challenger or backup, Pace was asked.

"That will all be part of the discussions going forward, including an evaluation on Chase Daniel," Pace.

Translated: They'll look for a backup, and if he has the ability to become starter it would be all the better.

If he has the same agent as the current starter, so be it.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven