The matchup of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Bears has been greatly anticipated after one offseason social media exchange.

Watson alleged Bears GM Ryan Pace snubbed him and didn't talk to him in the run up to the 2017 draft. The Bears claim otherwise.

So considering Pace is on the hot seat at the moment, it makes for great intrigue.

However, it's most likely the game will get decided elsewhere. Watson can't do it alone and his team is suffering through a 4-8 season which included the firing of former coach/GM Bill O'Brien.

The Texans have displayed some improvement lately after losing six of their first seven, and beat New England as well as the Lions before losing last wee to Indianpolis in overtime.

Injuries, suspensions and just about anything imaginable hit the Texans and the Bears need to press these advantages at particular positions if they hope to keep a fading playoff chance flickering.

Here are the edges the Bears need to take advantage of to end a six-game losing streak.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Texans CB Phillip Gaines

Gaines is a former Chiefs cornerback who has started just 28 times in seven years and will be starting in this game because of a season-ending suspension assessed Bradley Roby due for a performance enhancing drug policy violation. Gaines has been on the field for 262 snaps this year but has allowed five touchdown passes and has an abysmal 136.9 quarterbac rating against when targeted. The Texans' problems at cornerback are compounded by a season-ending ankle injury suffered by Gareon Conley. Their other starting cornerbac is a waiver wire pickup, former Buc Vernon Hargreaves, who has a 98.9 passer rating against and allows a career-high 13.7 yards a catch. So Robinson can have a good matchup on either side of the field. Robinson is coming off a game when he committed a rare blunder, coming up short of the first-down sticks. Robinson needs to average just under six catches the final four games to hit 100 for the first time in his career. He played through a knee injury last week and still made six receptions for 75 yards. Mitchell Trubisky tends to look for Robinson more than Nick Foles did, averaging 29% of his targets to Robinson to 22% for Foles.

Bears G Cody Whitehair vs. Texans DT Brandon Dunn

The Texans are 31st in the league at stopping the run and Dunn is a major reason why. Pro Football Focus gives the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder a grade of 38.6, which ranks 124th out of 130 interior defensive linemen in the league. The Texans' linebackers haven't been standouts either, but it starts up front. Whitehair moved to left guard last week as Sam Mustipher became starting center and the Bears ran for 140 yards, their best effort since the opener. However, they managed only 34 in the second half with the game on the line. Some larger defensive linemen would overpower Whitehair but Dunn is not the size to cause this type of problem.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks vs. Texans RG Zach Fulton

Hicks' return from a hamstring injury didn't result in his greatest effort in terms of pass rush, but he definitely helped shut down the leaking Bears defense against the run as they had a season-low 66 yards rushing allowed against the Lions. Hicks' power rush could get more results this week as Fulton is experiencing a nightmare season as a pass blocker. Fulton has allowed eight sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year it was the opposite situation for Fulton, as he was 21st among guards with a 73.9 pass-blocking grade but had a 42.5 grade against the run. Fulton, at 6-5, 321, has size to help stand up to the 352-pound Hicks in run blocking. Hicks hasn't had a sac since Week 3 and this would be his best shot, if he wasn't going after one of the league's most mobile quarterbacks.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller vs. Texans WR Keke Coutee

This will Coutee's second start as their receiver corps has been ravaged by injuries. He's made 14 catches for 179 yards and has played four total games. Fuller is coming off of one of his less effective games. He's having a so-so season with three TD passes allowed, although he has kept his catches per times targeted down to 50.7% and QB rating allowed when targeted at 77.2. The Bears need some interceptions from someone, anyone. Their last two picks came from Khalil Mack and Bilal Nichols, who should be rushing passers and not picking off the ball. They need to be aware this week of the tipped pass. Watson tends to throw high when he scrambles and throws, and the ball can come free to safeties or corners.

