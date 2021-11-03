Matchups Bears Should Control Against Steelers

The Bears have had Ben Roethlisberger's number since he initially beat them in 2005, and there are three matchups in particular the Bears need to win to continue dominating a series they lead 22-7-1.

In 2004, Deshea Townsend was the regular starter for the first time in his career at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and had rookie Ben Roethlisberger as a teammate for the first time.

Now the Steelers quarterback is about five months from turning 40 and struggling in many ways as a passer with an offense nearly as point-starved as the Bears. Meanwhile, Townsend is the Bears secondary coach and knows they can't count on Roethlisberger struggling even if he has averaged only 5.7, 6.3 and 6.6 yards per attempt the last three years after he averaging 7.8 yards through the first 15 years of his career.

"He still understands coverage, he can make every throw," Townsend said. "You know the thing that he doesn't do as well now is escape and run, but that catches up with all of us the older we get.

"But as far as reading coverage and throwing the ball where he wants, he still can do it."

Townsend's 2005 season in Pittsburgh was the last time the Steelers beat the Bears. Roethlisberger has lost each of his last three starts against Chicago, each against a different Bears coach: 17-14 to Lovie Smith in 2009, 40-23 in 2013 to Marc Trestman's first team and 23-17 in overtime to John Fox's final team.

To complete the slam and make it a fourth straight win by a fourth Bears coach, they need to take advantage at three positions where they figure to have the edge.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mooney has been catching passes all over the field but not so much the really deep ball. This is the week to challenge deep against a Steelers safety who has given up a passer rating of 111.0 and two touchdowns when targeted. Pro Football Focus gives him a pass coverage grade of 30.1, tied for 83rd out of 85 safeties graded by the website. Going deep is something the Bears need to do more but it all depends on the time Justin Fields will have to throw. Even if unsuccessful, it stretches the field. Fitzpatrick has been tremendous in run support, but the pass is where a safety makes his money and he's struggling. The Bears could even try challenging him deep with Marquise Goodwin on occasion running the deep post like he did last week, although any pass thrown to Goodwin has been a high-risk gamble.

Bears NT Eddie Goldman vs. Steelers C Kendrick Green

It's been a while since Eddie Goldman has to be favored in a battle against anyone. His return from a COVID opt-out hasn't been a smashing success, at least according to PFF rankings. He's graded 121st out of 123 interior defensive lineman by PFF but the one thing the Bears really need from him in this game is a strong push inside at Ben Roethlisberger on running downs because the Steelers simply haven't been a good running team. They're going to wind up passing more than they have in other years. They're 28th at rushing the ball. Goldman has been pushed out of his place too much as a run defender but his 61.2 grade as a pass rusher is middle of the pack. The reason Goldman can control this matchup is Green is a rookie, a former Illini who has a pass-blocking grade of 56.9, 26th among 39 league centers graded and also 26th overall.

Bears DE Robert Quinn vs. Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr.

Robert Quinn got handled last week by a perennial Pro Bowl tackle, Trent Williams. Unlike last year, this hasn't happened much this season. Even against Tampa Bay, Quinn played a decent game. But this week Quinn is battling a Texas A&M rookie, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and was a fourth-round pick. Moore has a PFF grade of only 52.2 and it's 69th overall among tackles. He really struggles as a pass blocker at 49.4. Despite his struggles, Moore was commended by Roethlisberger last week for the effort he gave on Myles Garrett in a Steelers upset win. It wasn't an opinion shared by others, particularly PFF. They gave him a grade from the game only someone wearing a Delta pledge pin at Faber could love. That's right, a PFF grade of 0.0. Moore has given up three sacks on the year.

