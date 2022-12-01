Bears coach Matt Eberflus isn't about to assume anything about Aaron Rodgers' injuries putting him on the sidelines.

They've been assuming Rodgers would play all along before he said on the Pat McAfee Show that he would be starting this week.

"We're presuming that is the case," Eberflus said.

The Bears haven't had an answer for Rodgers since very early in his career, losing 23 of 28 starts he made against them and all but one start in Chicago since the 2010 regular season.

So any matchup issue the Bears have with the Packers starts with Rodgers and his all-seeing eyes.

Former Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano used to insist Rodgers knew what they were running on defense as they sent the personnel packages onto the field.

However, the Packers have plenty of other matchup problems for the Bears in case they even begin to think Rodgers might be affected by his ribs and thumb injuries.

Here are the real matchup problems the other Packers present for the Bears.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. Packers WR Randall Cobb

It shouldn't be considered a surprise that the Packers won only once during Cobb's recent stay on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was a security blanket for Rodgers and one of the few Packers receivers Rodgers could count on until Christian Watson started to produce three weeks ago. The Bears actually held Cobb in check in the Week 2 game, as he averages 3.8 catches and 55 yards against them for his career and had three receptions for 38 yards. Cobb is healthier now and can be expected to challenge Gordon, if Gordon is even able to play. The Bears rookie was still feeling the effects of a concussion suffered two weeks ago at midweek. Gordon's play had improved over a three-week period before his injury but still is at a 107.3 passer rating against this year according to Sportradar.

Bears RT Alex Leatherwood vs. Packers OLB Preston Smith

Leatherwood appears the likely right tackle starter unless there is a late-week resurgence by Riley Reiff. Smith must shoulder the pass rush load on the outside for the Packers with Rashan Gary down for the year due to injury. Smith has pretty much operated as he's wanted against the Bears in the past with 7 1/2 career sacks in nine games against them, including 6 1/2 with Green Bay after coming over from Washington. Leatherwood will be making his first Bears start and he's doing it at right tackle, a position where he struggled greatly while with the Raiders before being moved to right guard. Athletically, Leatherwood should be able to handle blocking most edge rushers but he doesn't always get it done.

Bears WR Chase Claypool vs. Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander has a career-best passer rating against when targeted of 65.2, and has given up two TD passes according to Sportradar. The two TD passes is the same total he gave up in his Pro Bowl year of 2020. Claypool has a good size advantage with 6 inches of height on the best Packers cornerback but hasn't seemed to use his height well in the few games he has played since coming over from Pittsburgh. It's a matter of getting more comfortable within the offense for Claypool but doing this at midseason is a difficult thing to accomplish.

Bears CB Kindle Vildor vs. Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs has had an ankle injury and was out of the lineup but is reportedly returning this week . Prior to his injury, he was the young receiver the Packers were most optimistic about rather than Christian Watson. Doubs had a big impact in the first game even with just two catches for 27 yards. Vildor had been enjoying a stronger season than his first two but has begun to tail off again with a 110.1 passer rating against and three TDs allowed when targeted. With the Bears secondary decimated by injuries, Vildor also is having

Bears DE Al-Quadin Muhammad vs. Packers T David Bakhtiari

Muhammad has been among the big Bears disappointments as a veteran who was acquired and knew the defensive scheme but he has one sack and two quarterback hits, with seven hurries. The defensive ends have big run-stopping responsibilities in this scheme for the Bears but it's no excuse for one sack and two QB hits in 12 games. Bakhtiari returned from his knee problems in Week 3 and missed the first game against the Bears but has quickly stepped into a dominant role again. He has been graded by Pro Football Focus as the seventh best tackle overall in the league and seventh best at pass blocking. This one looks like a total mismatch and when Muhammad leaves the field, it's rookie Dominique Robinson playing.

Bears LB Jack Sanborn vs. Packers RB Aaron Jones

Sanborn has more tackles in the last four weeks than any linebacker in the NFL according to stats. But he has been hitting ball carriers too high and opponents then hurt the Bears with broken tackles. Also, Sanborn's tackles have been downfield a bit too far. He's an undrafted player thrust into a starting role due to the trade of Roquan Smith, and his lack of great speed is sometimes apparent. Jones will test Sanborn's open-field tackling. The Packers are at their best when they are giving the ball a lot to Jones, and he had 24 carries for 138 yards in a win over Dallas, but then they dialed it back quickly to 12 attempts in each of the losses the last two weeks to Philadelphia and Tennessee. The solution seems pretty simple for the Packers and that's get Jones involved against a questionable Bears run defense.

