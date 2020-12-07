A sixth straight loss and one where they blew a 10-point lead in the final five minutes against a 4-7 team hasn't resulted in the loss of jobs for Bears coach Matt Nagy or general manager Ryan Pace.

It's still business as usual at Halas Hall, or at least as much as usual as the pandemic allows.

This doesn't mean nothing has happened behind the scenes, but Nagy on Monday said he believes he still has the support of the McCaskey family ownership and team management after Sunday's devastating 34-30 loss to Detroit left the team tied for last in the NFC North and a game out of the NFC wild-card lead.

"Yeah I do," Nagy said, when asked if he feels support. "And I think that again just knowing the type of team and players and person that I am and that we are and the building, that we have with Ryan and with our players, we totally understand where things are at and the frustration, understanding it.

"But I think that's where just communicating as to where we're at, what we have in front of us and how we need to finish. That's the only thing that we can do. That's exactly what our job is to do and that's why we're here right now is to to that so we need to do it."

The Bears have four games left and catching Minnesota would require beating the Vikings in two weeks, and most likely winning at least the next three games if not all of them.

Nagy thinks there has always been good communication with the McCaskeys and team president Ted Phillips about where everything stands.

"We all have a really good communication," Nagy said. "It think that's one of the things that I know Ryan and I really appreciate from George (McCaskey) and Ted is the communication process that we've used over the last three years. It's very open. There's a lot of listening on both sides and then there's a togetherness and understanding the whys.

"For myself, just speaking for me, when I have those conversations with Ted and with George I just appreciate them being able to understand from my end and the things that we're going through and how we do it, and then for me to be able to able to listen from their end what they see because that's just so important to be able to hear that and then be able to work through the pros and the cons that you talk about."

That said, Nagy said there hasn't been any discussions with the ownership/management members about job future. Nagy has two years left on his contract after this season.

"We haven't had any of those discussions," Nagy said. "Again, for me, and I said it to you all last night. My job is to make sure that I'm taking care of these players and this team. And then anything ... anything else when that time comes we have those discussions.

"Like, we have four games left and I just appreciate where our guys are at. I appreciate where our coaches are at, you know, the meetings that we had this morning just talking through where we're at and how we've got to get thing fixed. And I know it sounds monotonous. Trust me I understand it. I know it's frustrating for all of us and it just seems like the same thing over and over."

One thing will solve it all, Nagy maintained. That is successfully negotiating the final four games with Houston Sunday at Soldier Field, at Minnesota and Jacksonville and then home against Green Bay in the finale.

"You know, we know that so we've got to get that win," Nagy said. "Knowing what's ahead of us and where we're at, that's why we're here is to do that, is to work together through tough times. And that's where I have ultimate belief and trust in the coaches and the players in making sure that we continue to fight."

