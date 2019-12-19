Matt Nagy's mentor assures Bears fans their team's head coach will get his team to bounce back.

Whether Nagy can get the quarterback issue resolved with the current starter could be a more complicated procedure.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday during his conference call with Chicago media that Nagy isn't one to back down after a season without making the playoffs, and after a double-doink loss when he was in the playoffs.

"Well he's not going to hang his head," Reid said. "You know how he is. I mean, he just keeps going. He's going to try to fix the issues and go with it and that's how he rolls. That's the sign, I think, of a good coach."

The Chiefs come to Chicago Sunday still hoping to lock up a first-round bye for the AFC playoffs. It's no surprise to Nagy that the Chiefs keep rolling along each year under Reid, who seems to produce quarterbacks the way he turns assistant coaches into head coaches. He's had 10 go on and become head coaches at some point.

"He's just a calming presence," Nagy said. "He's somebody that I trust as a friend, as a mentor. The amount of trust that I have for him and the experience, the life experiences and the coaching experiences that he's been through, and the experiences we've been through together for so many years, he's taught me to be who I am as a coach and taught me to be myself as a human being.

"And so when those times arise, where you need a little bit of advice from somebody whose been through something, he's the guy I go to. He's been phenomenal through that stretch (four straight losses) where we were having a difficult … you (media) know that, I told you that. I just appreciate that more than anything. He's one of my favorite people in the world."

Nagy's experience tells him why Reid is able to bring along quarterbacks, and it's something he hopes he's learned well enough to apply to bringing along Mitchell Trubisky.

"Patience, you've got to have patience, and I think he excels in that," Nagy said. "He'll also be able to be very honest when he needs to be. But you always know as a player—not just quarterback but as a player—his players know that he supports them.

"And if they don't do something right, he's going to let them know and then they're going to fix it. He understands the position more than anybody. He's very friendly to them and I just think that's what I've learned to do as well. There's a way—in my opinion and I'm probably guessing in his opinion—on how you handle that position."

Nagy called Reid the most influential person on his career. He credited Reid with saying something which became a mantra at Halas Hall last year.

" 'Don't change, just be yourself,' " Nagy said Reid told him.

It's where "be you" originated.

"You learn so much from guys like him," Nagy said. "They've seen these experiences. They've had the highs and lows. He's had some tough years. He's also had some really good years, so he stands his ground, he does what he believes in. He's just a really, really strong-willed human being, and I think that kind of resonated to me. That's what I took from it.

"The other part, too, is that behind the walls I get to see just the human element side, just how much of a funny guy he is, a family guy, all that stuff."

Reid is 130-93-1 in the regular season (.583) and is 10-9 in postseason. He has the 22nd most wins in NFL history, but hasn't won the Super Bowl as a head coach.

Nagy regularly talks to Reid during the season, and Reid admitted he even learns from his student at times.

"Football is one of those things where you can always learn new stuff," Reid said. "And so that's what so exciting about it, that's why old guys like me keep doing it. Every day is a new day and you love every minute of it. So we'll talk. I'll go, 'that's a pretty good idea right there.' "

So Sunday's game will be one full of emotion for both.

"It's all the before and after that's hard," Nagy said. "When the game's going on, coach will be the first one to tell you we're competitors. I think that's what kind of helps us, and what helps us relate to one another is we're both competitive. And we like competitive people on our staff. We like competitive players.

"When the whistle blows and we're going out there to play against one another, he's gonna be doing everything he can to put it to us. We're gonna do everything we can to win the game. We both respect that. That's task-related; that's not personal. But before and after, he's completely family to me."

