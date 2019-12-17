BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Matt Nagy Refuses to Let Bears Tank Final Games

Gene Chamberlain

LAKE FOREST, Ill.  Bears coach Matt Nagy views playing out the schedule in what amounts to exhibition games as no reason to substitute liberally with eye on the future.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoff chase with Sunday's 21-13 loss to Green Bay, but a good reason for not throwing all the subs on the field is many of them already are on it because of injuries. The lone exception might be quarterback Tyler Bray on the practice squad, but Nagy isn't yanking Mitchell Trubisky to play subs.

"The bigger picture right now for us is we can't control again anything about the playoffs," Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall. "That's done. That's out. We can't do it.

"But what we can do is continue to fight our tails off and coach our tails off, and that's what we're looking for and that's what I'm looking for: How our guys respond to this situation. This is the first time that we're in this situation in the year and a half or two years that I'm here. I know how our guys will respond. I know how our coaches will respond, so our main objective now is to treat this game no different than literally what it would've been if we'd won yesterday."

In-game strategies are included. The Bears are treating their game plans the same way. They don't intend to stand back and just wing the ball around now all over the field because interceptions mean less.

"I just know this is how we're wired," Nagy said. "Everything stays the same. I realize that because of (the) can't make the playoffs thing, I get that from the outsiders.

"But for us, nothing really changes. We want to figure out the whys, which we're doing all this morning—why things went the way they went yesterday, how we can get better in certain areas, offense, defensive and special teams. And do everything we can to win the football game. And that's by Xs and Os, that's by players. I really don't think anything changes except we want to win. We want to win."

Players like rookie receiver Riley Ridley and rookie guard Alex Bars are among those who haven't had the chance to show much this season. However, Ridley played the last two games due to injuries. The only way Bars would get on the field is with an injury at guard.

The Bears incurred no more injuries in their 21-13 loss to the Packers. The chief injury concern in this regard would be Akiem Hicks, who went to the injury tent twice and came out to play both times as he made a return from eight weeks on injured reserve with an elbow dislocation.

Hicks said after the game he intends to keep playing.

"We want to just keep going forward with him like we've been," Nagy said. "I don't look at this as changing anything with that.

"Now we've gotta talk through all that and I think that's the biggest thing is making sure that we're all on the same page, but I know Akiem's gonna want to be out there and playing and helping out our defense as much as he can."

Apparently the help was given against the Packers. Hicks made four tackles and two quarterback hits in spite of his elbow condition.

"I will say this in regards to how he played yesterday, he was unbelievable," Nagy said. "I thought he played lights out. Even all the stuff, fighting through the aggravations of the injury throughout the game, the way he played and the plays he made yesterday, that was fun. We missed that. That was fun to watch."

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Packers

Gene Chamberlain

The BearMaven live blog/open thread for Bears vs. Packers. The teams play at Lambeau Field where there are concerns over the footing on the playing surface by the Bears (see video). This is the 200th meeting between the teams in 100 years of the NFL, with the Packers owning a 98-95-6 lead in the series. The Bears stay alive in the playoff chase with a win. With a loss, the Bears would be eliminated if the Vikings beat or tie the Chargers or if the Rams beat the Cowboys.

Bears Say No One Thrown Under Bus by Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky said the Bears didn't move the pocket around enough but his coach shrugged it off as nothing more than postgame frustration

Painful and Frustrating Day for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

From a controversial penalty call against Cordarrelle Patterson to Akiem Hicks leaving twice with elbow injuries, to a final play that came up 7 yards short, the Bears had a painful day at Lambeau Field.

Lambeau Field Footing a Cause for Concern

Gene Chamberlain

The playing surface at Lambeau Field has caused players to slip, slide and fall in recent games and Bears coach Matt Nagy saw evidence of this in viewing film while preparing to face the Green Bay Packers.

Bears Eliminated from Playoff Chase

Gene Chamberlain

Green Bay's early 21-3 lead proved too much for Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears to overcome and they were eliminated from the NFC playoff chase in a 21-13 loss.

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Biggs points out how the running game was even worse than stats say because Green Bay used at…

Bears Report Card: Effort Trumped by Errors

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears won the yardage battle but made too many mistakes and lost the battle of plays decided by inches in a 21-13 loss to the Packers.

Another Late Trubisky Disappointment

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky failed to drive the Bears to a tie in the fourth quarter for the second time this season against the Green Bay Packers in 21-13 loss.

Reborn Bears Offense Needs to Prove Itself

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears believe their offense has made great strides, and they'll get to prove it now by beating the team that broke down their offensive initially in the season opener.

Roy Robertson-Harris Among Bears Inactives

Gene Chamberlain

Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is inactive for the game with Green Bay due to a foot injury. Robertson-Harris has started six games and played in 13 this year as part of the regular defensive line rotation.