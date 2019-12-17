LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears coach Matt Nagy views playing out the schedule in what amounts to exhibition games as no reason to substitute liberally with eye on the future.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoff chase with Sunday's 21-13 loss to Green Bay, but a good reason for not throwing all the subs on the field is many of them already are on it because of injuries. The lone exception might be quarterback Tyler Bray on the practice squad, but Nagy isn't yanking Mitchell Trubisky to play subs.

"The bigger picture right now for us is we can't control again anything about the playoffs," Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall. "That's done. That's out. We can't do it.

"But what we can do is continue to fight our tails off and coach our tails off, and that's what we're looking for and that's what I'm looking for: How our guys respond to this situation. This is the first time that we're in this situation in the year and a half or two years that I'm here. I know how our guys will respond. I know how our coaches will respond, so our main objective now is to treat this game no different than literally what it would've been if we'd won yesterday."

In-game strategies are included. The Bears are treating their game plans the same way. They don't intend to stand back and just wing the ball around now all over the field because interceptions mean less.

"I just know this is how we're wired," Nagy said. "Everything stays the same. I realize that because of (the) can't make the playoffs thing, I get that from the outsiders.

"But for us, nothing really changes. We want to figure out the whys, which we're doing all this morning—why things went the way they went yesterday, how we can get better in certain areas, offense, defensive and special teams. And do everything we can to win the football game. And that's by Xs and Os, that's by players. I really don't think anything changes except we want to win. We want to win."

Players like rookie receiver Riley Ridley and rookie guard Alex Bars are among those who haven't had the chance to show much this season. However, Ridley played the last two games due to injuries. The only way Bars would get on the field is with an injury at guard.

The Bears incurred no more injuries in their 21-13 loss to the Packers. The chief injury concern in this regard would be Akiem Hicks, who went to the injury tent twice and came out to play both times as he made a return from eight weeks on injured reserve with an elbow dislocation.

Hicks said after the game he intends to keep playing.

"We want to just keep going forward with him like we've been," Nagy said. "I don't look at this as changing anything with that.

"Now we've gotta talk through all that and I think that's the biggest thing is making sure that we're all on the same page, but I know Akiem's gonna want to be out there and playing and helping out our defense as much as he can."

Apparently the help was given against the Packers. Hicks made four tackles and two quarterback hits in spite of his elbow condition.

"I will say this in regards to how he played yesterday, he was unbelievable," Nagy said. "I thought he played lights out. Even all the stuff, fighting through the aggravations of the injury throughout the game, the way he played and the plays he made yesterday, that was fun. We missed that. That was fun to watch."

