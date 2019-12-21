BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Matt Nagy Most Interested in His QB's Decisions

Gene Chamberlain

 There are specific things to watch in Sunday night's Bears game with the Kansas City Chiefs and being erased from the playoff chase doesn't erase these.

One is how Akiem Hicks does. He is questionable for the game with his left elbow in a brace still but coach Matt Nagy referred Friday to this as "managing thing" and expects he'll play.

There's also watching cornerback Kevin Toliver's progress because it appears he'll see either extended time again or all of the snaps due to Prince Amukamara's hamstring injury. Amukamara is questionable, so Toliver will be involved in covering Chiefs speed burner Tareek Hill.

Finally, and most importantly, there is watching quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's decision-making skills. It is the quality Nagy most wants to observe in the final two games.

"The biggest thing with me at the quarterback position is real simple," Nagy said. "It comes down to decision-making. A lot of these guys in this league, we all have talent, and a lot of guys have talent. But I think the separator, the one that separates people is through decision-making.

"So the next couple games, just keeping an eye on how his decision-making continues to grow, puts us in good spots. And then if there's a play that's not perfect, how do we keep it from being a bad play. He's been growing with that and I think that's the key these next two games."

It's not something necessarily measured by statistics and Nagy said it's something they've kept an eye on all along.

"What I would say is the first several weeks, the first half of the season, it wasn't that there was bad decision-making throughout, there was a lot of things that went into the struggles with offense," Nagy said. "But there were some times that Mitch would tell you and that I would tell you that all collectively together that there might be a play that he wished he had back.

"And some of it is don't make a bad play worse, or just don't force this throw or that throw, or sometimes it's on a run play. It might be a certain kill package that we have when you're not supposed to kill it. But he's been doing a really good job at limiting that."

It is here where Nagy said the steady, incremental improvement has been evident.

"It's hard to be perfect," Nagy said. "There's a lot of decisions, a lot of things that go into playing quarterback."

Calling the play, getting the team in and out of the huddle and reading the defense all are part of it, Nagy said.

"The easiest part of playing quarterback is actually making the throw," Nagy said. "There's a lot of stuff that goes before that. So that's what we're trying to continue to see him grow in."

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Looking to Jump-Start Running Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chiefs are most vulnerable against strong running teams but the Bears have been unable to spring David Montgomery for big yardage for the most part.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy almost appeared angry when he started talking about snub of Allen Robinson Thursday at…

Special Night Sunday for Dave Toub, Chris Tabor

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub returns to Soldier Field in a regular-season game for the first time since leaving in 2012, and faces the special teams of his former Bears assistant, Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Danny Trevathan Earns Some High Support

Gene Chamberlain

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan should be able to continue playing well into his 30s, said defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who watched Ray Lewis do it in Baltimore.

Bears Will Play to Win the Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears can only play for pride but  coach Matt Nagy and his players say it's enough as they get ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Soldier Field.

Bears Concerned Patrick Mahomes Can Go Madden

Gene Chamberlain

In a way, the Bears say trying to defend against Patrick Mahomes is like playing a video game. He can throw the ball from any arm angle or from anywhere on the field and burn the defense.

No Comparison at QB for Bears, Chiefs

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes both came out in the same draft class, and both have played under Bears coach Matt Nagy, but the comparison seems to stop there.

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson not bothered by Pro Bowl snub. Usually these things are a year late in coming. They…

Danny Trevathan's Future as Bear Uncertain

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears now have had 10 players on injured reserve after Danny Trevathan was put there. It's possible a few more players could end up on IR.

Matt Nagy Confronts His Mentor

Gene Chamberlain

Chiefs coach Andy Reid comes to Chicago to face his former offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy in a Sunday Night Football game.