Matt Nagy On Mitchell Trubisky's Fifth-Year Option: "We Move On"

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to put the decision to not pick up Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option in as positive of a light as possible.

It was still pretty dark, twilight at best.

"He handled it really well, and I was proud of how he handled it," Nagy said Friday during a conference call with Chicago media.

The Bears haven't made a statement about the fifth-year option being declined, nor has Trubisky. 

It might have occurred this past week at the team's rookie camp but there was no actual rookie camp,  only a virtual camp in which rookies met online with coaches in computer classroom settings.

Nagy explained the decision almost as a formality.

"The way that we look at it and the way that I look at it, and all of us, is, first of all, there's these dates in the calendar that every team has to abide by," Nagy said.

Nagy said the situation was explained to Trubisky and called it a process quickly forgotten within 24 hours, although it's certain Trubisky remembers.

"Nothing's changed from having to make that decision in regards to this open competition," Nagy said. "So for us, you probably don't believe it, but we move on."

Nagy insisted Trubisky has put it in the rear-view mirror as much as possible.

"And that’s a credit to who Mitch is," Nagy said. "And now we all understand that this thing, for all of us, is gonna be what y'all (media, Bears fans) talk about. And that's fair. That's totally fair. I understand that.

"For us, we move on. We're all very open and honest with the discussions we have and we just let the thing play out."

