Matt Nagy Fails to Enjoy the Fan Experience

Bears coach returns to work and describes himself as a nervous wreck trying to watch the team's loss to San Francisco on a hotel room TV while in quarantine.

The glass half-full guy he is, coach Matt Nagy tried to find a positive within his week away from the Bears.

It wasn't easy.

"You know, I'm glad I'm here today and being able to just get back is awesome," Nagy said Thursday.

Nagy went into a quarantine in a hotel room and worked via Zoom all week while the Bears practiced, then on Sunday came the real test for their coach. He had to do what most fans do and he watched Justin Fields' spectacular touchdown run and precision TD pass on TV from the hotel room.

"The setup was for me, I mean, pretty simple," he said. "It was being at a hotel and being able to watch the game and just, it's weird, it's different.

"You're a lot of sitting on the couch and then able to you know just Zoom all the time (for practice). I got Zoom and it's good it saved me but I'm kind of done with it. So watching the game was hard. You don't like it. Like said here before, you just sit there and you watch it and you try to figure out what the play call is and understand, 'OK, oh yeah it was this play call, good play call,' or it was that. It's just different. It was hard."

Nagy couldn't exactly stomach room service or order a pizza or anything.

"Uh, no. I didn't eat and I didn't drink. Nothing," he said. "I just sat there and I was like nervous the whole time. I didn't think I was going to be nervous but I was more nervous than normal. That's just how it was.

"I had no idea how it was going to go. I was writing down play by play what happened. You remember a lot more stuff when you write it all down and you're able to look at it in between timeouts and stuff but it was different, really, really weird."

Nagy said he never experienced much in the way of actual illness.

In true Nagy fashion he did find a positive about being away. He got to look at the team from what he called the 30,000-foot view.

"I get to step away from being inside in the trees, step up and go, 'how's this going? Where are things?" he said. "And how do I as a leader be able to see where we're at?

"Heading into that week, before playing the game, you gotta handle the weekly stuff. But then at night you get some time to be able to think where you're at, and where you're at as a head coach, where you're at as a person, where you're at as a leader, all that stuff. I really believe that it's gonna help me. And I used it as best I could to reflect on a lot of stuff."

Specifically, it sounds like he thought about the future and figured there's no sense worrying.

"The biggest thing is understanding that I can't and we can't control before," he said. "We can't control what's going on and what's gonna happen in the future, win or losing games and stuff like that, injuries, etc.

"It's just, we have to worry about today. And I believe that. I don't just say that. That's real. You gotta stay in the moment. Even me personally, and I know just with, you get to be able to make sure that everything's good on the personal side. You really get to, shoot … you're not at the office. You got to be able to use your time and reflect, and that’s what I think I did."

