This could be Mitchell Trubisky's last and only shot to regain his quarterback job in Chicago, or win one for next year elsewhere.

It could all depend on his throwing shoulder, but not necessarily his passing. And it could depend on his legs even more.

The current Bears backup is being considered for the starting position against Green Bay and coaches are analyzing what's the best approach at the position during their bye week.

"When you lose four games in a row, it's all on the table," Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Tuesday. "Everything’s out there."

This decision could simply come down to whether Nick Foles bruised/sprained glute/hip or Trubisky's right shoulder has healed the most by Monday.

Or it could depend on Trubisky's mobility.

"I think any time you talk about the ability of the quarterback to extend a play, in my mind there's a lot of advantage to that," Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone said on Wednesday. "Living with Mitchell and his ability to do that, there has been times where it's worked out and been advantageous offensively and there's been times where it's so inapt when you do it as a quarterback."

By that, Ragone meant Trubisky sometimes has taken off out of the pocket without letting the possible pass route develop.

"There's times where you watch the film and you're like 'man, I wish he wouldn't have left right there,' " Ragone said. "Which, you can't take that away from him.

"The reality is when you look at the flip side of the defense, they know when you have a quarterback that can move or is mobile and can get first downs or extend plays, the defense has to play it differently. Just because their rush lanes probably have to change, they can't be aggressive due to the fact that the quarterback does leave the pocket, the coverage has to stay longer or he can hurt you on third down and get a first down."

Trubisky has the mobility, but has obviously struggled passing downfield. Foles wasn't expected to be mobile and hasn't been. He's been sacked 18 as the Bears have suffered numerous offensive line absences due to injury and COVID-19 over the last five weeks.

"That doesn't mean that quarterbacks who cannot necessarily move like that can't be effective and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games," Ragone said. "Obviously, that's been proven out through the course of the history of the National Football League."

Foles is the classical example of this.

"But there are advantages when a quarterback can move that help the offense and hurt the defense," Ragone said. "In terms of Mitchell's ability to do that, I think he's been proven over the course of a couple years as a starter he can be effective with his legs and he can make the chains move and he can effect the defense.

"So that's definitely a positive for him."

It goes beyond the mobility factor. Trubisky was actually sacked at a much higher rate and had healthier offensive linemen in front of him. He took seven sacks to 86 throws, a ratio of 0.81, while Foles' sack ratio for is 0.58.

Trubisky also played against weaker defenses and behind the fully intact Bears offensive line, while Foles has been behind pieced-together line due to injuries and COVID-19 since the second half of the Week 6 win over Tampa Bay.

Trubisky has 70 rushing yards this year in three games but 45 of them came on one play against Atlanta in the game when he was benched.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is trying to stay out of debates centering on hypothetical situations.

"We have high expectations for all of our quarterbacks," DeFilippo said. "And we want anybody who goes in there to go in and play well and execute the offense and move the team.

"So it's hypothetical for me to go in and talk about how another player would go in and play. But our expectation level would be that he would go in there and play well."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven