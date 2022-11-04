Life goes on in the NFL after friends get traded and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson realizes it.

While talking about the loss of Roquan Smith to trade this week, Johnson had talked enough about team transactions.

"I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver," Johnson said. "I love Roquan. But I got some dogs coming to town.

"My mind went from that (Roquan) situation to now what I can do to do my job better, what plays I can make this upcoming Sunday."

No. 1, of course, is former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. No. 4 is Jaylen Waddle.

There's no doubt Johnson is looking forward to facing off against Hill. He'd love to cover Hill all over the field but normally this isn't Matt Eberflus' standard operating procedure for his defense.

"A hundred percent," he said. "Everybody says and argues that he's one of the best in the league. And Jaylen Waddle's been extremely productive.

"He's working his way up that list as well. I look forward to these prime matchups."

Hill has 69 catches for 961 yards and two touchdowns, Waddle 42 receptions for 727 yards and five TDs. Waddle is averaging 17.3 yards per catch, Hill 13.9 as Tua Tagovailoa's top targets.

"You got to focus on one person at a time," Johnson said. "You have your eyes this way, that way, you're gonna get run right by.

"But really just focusing on your assignment. We're gonna run some different coverages, do some things to try to contain them. But at the end of the day, you've got to focus on your job, do thing at a time."

Tagovailoa appears past the part of the season when he was being thrown around and trampled.

He's 130 of 186 (69.9%) for 1,678 yards and 12 TDs with only three interceptions for a career-best passer rating of 112.7.

For two seasons the big knock on Tagovailo was his yards per attempt. It was 6.6. This year it has skyrocketed to an NFL best 9.0 per attempt.

Johnson made some mental notes on Tagovailoa last summer when the Dolphins came to Halas Hall for a few practices prior to their preseason game at Soldier Field.

"Just getting a feel for him," Johnson said.

The left-handed spin had Johnson a bit perplexed.

"But I feel like playing a left-handed quarterback is slightly different," Johnson said. "He throws the ball a little different. The ball has a different spin to it as well.

"But definitely seeing his style of play. He definitely wants to get the ball out fast. He wants to go through his reads and hit his targets on time. He's definitely a time thrower and I feel like he has a lot of accuracy on his side opposed to arm strength. So he definitely uses that in his favor. And it's a lot easier this year having those two weapons."

It's there where you start with the key matchups for this game between the Bears and Dolphins.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson vs. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Surprisingly, Hill doesn't have a speed clocking in the top 20 this year by NextGen Stats. Neither does Waddle. But the speed is there. Johnson has enjoyed a great deal of respect from QBs, who have avoided him. He has faced only 17 targets, allowing 52.9% completions and a passer rating against of 77.1. Those are career bests. It's much easier for opponents to aim at rookies Kyler Gordon or Jaquan Brisker, or Kindle Vildor than Johnson. It won't stop the Dolphins from targeting Hill if he's covered by Johnson. Hill's natural spot is the right side of the formation but the Dolphins move both receivers around to each spot so it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson lining up at left cornerback in this game at times and covering Hill.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle lines up mostly on the outside but when they bring him inside to the slot he has really done damage, turning 10-yard passes into 50-yard gains. Gordon is graded 88th out of 110 cornerbacks Pro Football Focus scores and has had a typical rookie year. He played a great game against New England and against Washington, struggled in many others. Waddle is lightning quick. The Bears call it critical to get their hands on receivers but Waddle is so fast it's not always easy to accomplish this.

Bears T Braxton Jones vs. Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb

Chubb got traded to the Dolphins and now he has his $110 million contract-- all of this for a player with one double-figure sack season, and that as a rookie. Chubb is healthy now and that's been his real problem. The Dolphins haven't been terrible getting sacks from other sources but no one has more than three this year and they'll count on the heat coming from Chubb in his first game with the team. Jones hasn't had a bad rookie year at all and has been ranked 30th out of 78 tackles Pro Football Focus has graded. He has committed only three penalties and has four sacks allowed. There is no real size or speed edge here for either side. It's simply the experience advantage against Jones, and he's faced this plenty this year.

Bears DT Justin Jones vs. Dolphins LG Liam Eichenberg

Jones hasn't had a good season by PFF standards, ranking 111th out of 126 interior defensive linemen graded. He'll make the occasional big play but is out of his lane occasionally and gives up big runs. His pass rush has been respectable, ranking in the middle of the pack of DTs but 112th in run defense. Eichenberg is a second-year tackle from Notre Dame, a second-rounder moved from left tackle to guard and is struggling any way you slice it. He is ranked 71st among 81 guards by PFF and has allowed two sacks while committing five penalties.

Bears LB Jack Sanborn vs. Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki isn't having the kind of year he had last year, when he made 73 catches, but the Dolphins would rather have the big plays from their wideouts. Gesicki has 21 catches and is 6-foot-6, 247 pounds. Sanborn is 6-2, 236 and would be making his first start if the Bears go this way, and it appears they are. They don't have a lot of choices without Roquan Smith and Matthew Adams. Sanborn's strength is definitely not tailing a tight end across the formation but the Bears will likely zone up and have him in the middle of the zone. He has five tackles on the year and has played just 14 defensive reps so far.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Mooney has someone to balance out the field for him now with Chase Claypool, although he's not as likely to play a huge role this week as in the future. Mooney has a matchup edge over whichever Dolphins cornerback he attacks but Howard, the left cornerback, is ranked 85th of 110 cornerbacks by PFF. He definitely has had better years, like 2020 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions. He has 27 career interceptions in six seasons but this year has a 123.7 passer rating against when targeted and has allowed 13 TD passes over the last three years, including three this year. Mooney has heated up after a cold start in the new offense, with 21 receptions and 337 yards (16.05 ypg) in the last five games. He's still looking for that first TD on the year.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven