Bears Practice Squad Moves Can Carry Significance

The Chicago Bears made a curious roster move for a team with an injury problem at outside linebacker.

With Khalil Mack suffering from a foot injury, they still waived reserve rookie outside linebacker Sam Kamara.

They did pick up another potential pass rusher for their practice squad in journeyman Cassius Marsh, cutting running back Chris Thompson from the practice squad in the process. However, bringing Marsh up from the practice squad as a reserve for this week's game seems like a difficult request of a player who just signed.

The moves could both signify something about their health for Monday's game—that Mack might be healthy enough to play this week despite a foot injury or running back David Montgomery is now able to come off injured reserve after four games there with a knee injury.

However, they could simply like the additional versatility they could get from Marsh and plan to use him in a backup role with the 53-man roster right away.

Marsh is in his eighth season and has played for Seattle, New England, San Francisco, Arizona, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.

The move could also be to gather information before Monday's game because Marsh was a defensive end with the Steelers from Dec. 9 last season until just before this regular season at the end of August.

Marsh has never been a starter but has started nine times in his 92 NFL games. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder was a Seahawks fourth-round draft pick in 2014 and has 14 career sacks and 175 tackles.

They had signed Thompson to the practice squad after Montgomery's knee injury and when backup Damien Williams went on reserve/COVID-19. Williams came back two weeks ago and coach Matt Nagy on Monday indicated Montgomery is getting healthier.

