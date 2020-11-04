Mitchell Trubisky's only offensive play since Week 3 of the NFL season resulted in an injury.

Considering all the injury and health-related issues facing the Bears this week going into their game against the Tennessee Titans, it's about the least of their worries.

Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury and missed Wednesday's practice. Whether he's available or the Bears must use Tyler Bray as a backup is unclear. The extent of the injury is not known.

It's the third straight year Trubisky has had a shoulder injury. He hurt it on the eighth offensive play of the game when he had been sent in for a read-option run and was tackled by Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone after a 3-yard gain. Trubisky never returned to the field.

"I know that he's bummed out but at the same time he kind of landed on it weird," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

The more pressing issues for the Bears involve their offensive line, or what's left of it. If they don't get this situation solved as they face Jadaveon Clowney at the Titans, they could have another injured quarterback or two.

Center Cody Whitehair continued missing practices with a calf injury. His replacement Sam Mustipher has a knee injury and did not practice. Left guard Rashaad Coward has an ankle injury but gutted it out for a full practice.

Starting right guard Germain Ifedi has been put on Reserve/COVID-19, starting right tackle Bobby Massie is now injured reserve with a knee injury and backup right tackle Jason Spriggs is on Reserve/COVID-19.

The Bears had only eight offensive linemen at Wednesday's practice, including their practice squad.

"It can be challenging reps-wise, but it can be exciting in other ways just with other guys getting opportunities," Nagy said.

It's possible they'll be starting at least one of their seventh-round rookie offensive linemen Sunday, Arlington Hambright. They've brought seventh-rounder Lachavious Simmons up from the practice squad, as well.

In all, 12 players did not practice Wednesday but not all were due to injuries. Defensivie end Roy Robertson Harris (shoulder), nose tackle John Jenkins( ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (hamstring), safety Eddie Jackson (knee) and wide receiver Anthony Miller (toe) were all out with injuries besides the offensive linemen and Trubisky.

Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan had veterans days off to rest. Safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) was limited in practice while safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm, ankle) practiced despite injuries.

"Who knows where this thing goes for game day," Nagy said of the injuries and substitution plan. "We don't know yet."

