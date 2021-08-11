Mitchell Trubisky's Slightly Veiled Shots at the Bears

Apparently former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky believes the franchise gave up on him and possibly fans as well, considering the comments he made to Buffalo media.

There will no doubt be more words about the Bears coming from Mitchell Trubisky in the future and possibly as soon as next week when his new team is preparing to come to Chicago.

The Buffalo Bills backup quarterback took a somewhat veiled shot at the Bears in some comments Tuesday to the Bills media, but he also seemed to take a shot at Bears fans. It wasn't entirely clear but his displeasure was either with the organization and/or fans or critics, but in either case both seem misguided.

Trubisky was trying to describe his journey to the land of buffalo wings and bitter cold after the Bears decided they didn't want him around Chicago another year.

"At first I wanted to go to a spot where I would be able to compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn't come up and that opportunity really wasn't there," Trubisky said. "So I looked at the next-best thing where I could continue to develop and where I could continue to progress and become a better player and person."

The cynic, if not Pro Football Focus, Michael Lombardi and many Bears fans might ask why "continue to develop" was the phrase he used rather than simply develop. Trubisky hit a plateau in 2018 under coach Matt Nagy and never attained the 200-level of his offense.

And if the Bills value him so much, why is he getting $2.5 million including for only one year. Apparently they value him so much for one year?

Trubisky continued heaping praise on the Bills, who are favored to win the AFC East.

"I fell into this organization and I loved it ever since coming to Buffalo, just working under this coaching staff, being with the caliber of the type of players that we've got here, the people, and using all of the resources," Trubisky said.

Then he got in his jabs.

"It's just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here and they care about how you're progressing as a person, as a player."

This could be interpreted as a shot at Ryan Pace or Nagy. However, being somewhere where "people" want him sounds an awful lot like he's taking a shot at Bears fans and saying they didn't want him.

This is probably true enough.

It would be difficult to imagine any organization and general manager who would be willing to devote more time to a failed project at quarterback like Trubisky than Ryan Pace did. He had extreme patience but also had a great stake in Trubisky's development since he made the horrendous mistake on draft day.

"So, it was an interesting process but I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be right now and I'm enjoying being here," Trubisky said.

What will be more interesting than Trubisky's process—because, after all, he is a backup—will be the process of his return to Chicago when he faces off against Justin Fields in the Aug. 21 preseason game on the lakefront.

If there was fan animosity toward Trubisky, it is sure to surface then. And it probably will.

