It falls under the category of what else are they supposed to say?

Yet two current Bears and one former Bear who made the rounds this week at the Super Bowl are all on board for Year 3 of Mitchell Trubisky in the Matt Nagy, and the 300-level offense or a repeat of the 200-level offense or whatever they want to call it.

"I think it's one of those things where, it just comes to being seasoned," Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said to reporters on radio row in Miami. "Last year was only (Trubisky's) third year in the league, so it comes down to the more ball you play the better you get. That's really how it goes in this league."

The national buzz at the Super Bowl is more about who can come in and replace Trubisky more than it is about whether he has gained enough experience to be successful. They've already written him off.

Speaking from Miami on Sirius, running back/receiver Tarik Cohen said he doesn't think seasoning is a worry now for his team's quarterback.

"I feel like he's already the type of quarterback that we need to make it to the Big Game," Cohen said. "Just the (win-loss) record travels with the coach and the quarterback. No matter what they do, it's always going to travel with them. It could be the other players making the mistakes, but it's always going to come down to the quarterback."

Recently retired Bears guard Kyle Long pointed at the past to explain why he sees a bounce back coming.

"The Bears have won with Mitchell Trubisky," Long said. "We all regressed this year. But unfortunately heavy lies the head that wears the crown, and Mitch is a captain, Mitch is a quarterback."

Cohen said there are already signs Trubisky is the answer at quarterback, like when the team is going no-huddle.

"You can tell by the on-site adjustments, at the line of scrimmage adjustments when he can't hear Coach Nagy and he's just doing things on instinct. Just his overall knowledge of the game."

Cohen thinks this will come out more if everyone else on the team around Trubisky is working efficiently in their own game.

"We're definitely going to try to get (the running game) earlier this year than we did last year," Cohen said. "We felt like we didn't have an identity for the main part of the season, and that's what prohibited our offense from being a good offense.

"When we get that going, the running game opens up everything else."

The Bears have added offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, and also made quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone into the passing game coordinator. It's possible this could have an impact.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what another set of eyes, from a coaching perspective, can give Mitch," Long said, "and I'm looking forward to seeing him develop."

