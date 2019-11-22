Mitchell Trubisky Healthy for a Start Against Giants

Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday against the New York Giants, as expected.

Trubisky completed a third straight full practice without a problem Friday after he left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer.

Earlier in the week Nagy said Trubisky would start if healthy, and his name was completely off the final injury report.

"I thought he did pretty well," coach Matt Nagy said of Trubisky. "He threw the ball well. You know the first day, on Wednesday, it was light (work) so it was hard to tell but the last few days he's kind of out there and it doesn't seem like anything is holding him back."

On Thursday Trubisky was apparently so good he had backup quarterback Chase Daniel tell him afterward that he threw the ball the best he ever has at a Thursday practice. So he's got that much going for him, which is nice.

"Today I thought he threw the ball (the) best I've ever seen him throw on a Thursday," Daniel said later in the locker room. "And that's a fact. That's 100 percent true. And Ithink our whole team felt that today.

"He had something else about him today, a pop to him, whatever that may be. Not that he doesn't always have that, but it just looked really good today. And it just felt good."

If Trubisky could duplicate this next Thursday, the Bears would really be in good shape because they're playing that day in Detroit at Ford Field against the Lions.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) are out for the Bears, while linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is questionable.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven