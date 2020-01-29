Mitchell Trubisky underwent minor surgery to repair a partially torn left labrum, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Dickerson

The surgery on Trubisky's non-throwing shoulder took place just after the season ended and recovery time is only a few months, so he is expected to begin work with the rest of the team in April when they begin their conditioning program at Halas Hall.

When the season ended, Bears general manager Ryan Pace was asked about a possible surgery for Trubisky but he was vague on it.

"We're looking at that right now," Pace said. "It would be his left shoulder. Just doing the exit physicals yesterday, going through it yesterday, there is a potential he could."

Trubisky's injury occurred on the first series of the Bears' victory in Week 4 over the Minnesota Vikings when he was hit while scrambling. He sat out the game in London with the Oakland Raiders and came back after one more week away due to a bye. Trubisky was able to play the rest of the season without a shoulder problem, although he was said to have suffered a hip-pointer against the Rams in a 17-7 loss later and left that game, but returned the next week.

Pace said after the season Trubisky is the starting quarterback going forward.

"I think with Mitch, you know especially with a young quarterback, in a lot of cases, it's never going to be a straight line, it's never going to be linear," Pace said. "There are going to be ups and downs. And you see moments this year, you see games, you see him responding to adverse situations within a game, those are signs of positive improvement. We just need to smooth out those inconsistencies."

The Bears are studying what to do about their backup quarterback situation, considering both Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray are out of contract.

