The trade to the Bears of quarterback Nick Foles made an immediate impact on mock drafters everywhere.

No longer are the mocks rushing to send Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm or Jacob Eason to Chicago, and they're being a bit more realistic in their approach toward Bears needs.

SI

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson released a three-round mock on Friday and has the Bears settling with the 43rd pick in Round 2 on TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.

This was a popular pick for the Bears in Round 2 in many early mocks and drafters seemed to depart from this. It's a definite need area.

Gladney didn't wow anyone at the combine but turned in solid numbers across the board with a 4.48-second 40, 17 reps on the bench and a 37 1/2-inch vertical. He finished four seasons and a redshirt year at TCU with five total interceptions and 107 tackles.

In terms of size, Gladney isn't the ideal prospect. The Bears, like most teams, would prefer a bigger corner. Gladney is 5-foot-10, 191 pounds.

Hanson had the Bears passing on K.J. Hamler there at another obvious need position. The Bears have no speed receiver after cutting concussion-plagued Taylor Gabriel and now need to add a pass catcher who can go downfield to stretch a defense or break a slant the distance. Cordarrelle Patterson hasn't worked in this role, basically with the Bears or any of his past teams. None of the Bears wide receivers ran faster than a 4.53-second 40.

With the second pick in the round, Hanson is making one many Bears fans would love but one which makes little sense for them at the moment. He sees them selecting Cole Kmet, Notre Dame's tight end whose father, Frank, was briefly on the Bears roster. Kmet played at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, IL

The Bears have more tight ends on their roster now than they have players at any other position, including all positions of the offensive line combined. They just signed Jimmy Graham for $16 million over two years and Demetrius Harris as insurance in case Trey Burton doesn't come back after his latest surgery.

Any probing of the tight end position needs to be in Round 5 or later, because there are gaping holes on the Bears roster.

Hanson had the Bears passing on Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland and UConn tackle Matt Peart to make this pick when they have an obvious need for a right guard or even a tackle. He also had them passing on Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, whose uncle is 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater.

Cleveland is a fast-rising blocker who has speed and athletic ability, two traits they have sought in past offensive linemen they've drafted.

CBS Sports

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the Bears focusing on the obvious line need but possibly reaching a bit to select guard Cesar Ruiz of Michigan.

While Ruiz is a standout, there will likely be bigger guards available at this point in the draft from power SEC schools.

However, Edwards made a shrewd pick in another sense because Ruiz is very familiar with Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo. Last year Castillo filled an advisory role for the Wolverines after he'd been fired following the 2018 season by the Buffalo Bills.

The connection with Castillo is important because coach Matt Nagy has attached great responsibility to the longtime NFL assistant with the running game. They stopped just short of naming him the running game coordinator.

DraftTek

The latest guess from DraftTek.com puts the Bears on the safety hunt, a position of need considering they still had only two signed safeties on the roster in Eddie Jackson and Deon Bush as of Saturday morning.

What DraftTek.com doesn't take into consideration by selecting Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger is how much of a beating GM Ryan Pace has taken in Chicago for the Adam Shaheen pick. The second-round tight end from Ashland has done nothing in three years and the thought of another Division II player coming to the Bears in Round 2 isn't exactly a popular notion among Bears fans, no matter how athletic Dugger was at the combine. And he was definitely athletic with a 4.49-second 40 and an incredible 42-inch vertical leap.

With the 50th pick in Round 2, DraftTek.com had the Bears looking at their other great defensive need by selecting Ohio State's Damon Arnette. It's a fundamentally sound pick, a cornerback from a school with a reputation for producing NFL defensive backs. Arnette is 6-foot, 195 pounds and impressed no one with his 4.56-second 40, but is viewed as a great all-around athlete and player who made a very mature decision when he first said he was coming out in the 2019 draft but then decided to stay for another year with the Buckeyes.

DraftTek has the Bears passing on speed receiver Brandon Aiyuk with this pick.

Later, DraftTek's seven-round mock has the Bears landing: edge rusher D.J. Wonnum of South Carolina in Round 5; Boise State wide receiver John Hightower and Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in Round 6; then finally Texas Tech three-technique defensive lineman Broderick Washington from Texas Tech and Minnesota inside linebacker Kamal Martin in Round 7.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven