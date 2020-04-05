Bears quarterback Nick Foles didn't mean to do it.

It just happened. He opened up a can of worms left over from before he had even come to Chicago, in the 2019 season.

During the teleconference with media members who cover the Bears, Foles was describing what went into the playoff surges in 2017 and 2018 in Philadelphia.

"And I felt like when I was in Philadelphia I was playing my best football I had ever played in my life in the sense of understanding who I was and understanding how I wanted to play the game," Foles said.

It was a two-way street. Foles had an understanding how how he wanted to play, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson had a good understanding of who he was.

"A big part of that was I had Doug Pederson calling the plays and Doug and I had an amazing relationship to where I felt comfortable," Foles said.

What Pederson did when assessing the quarterbacks room with Foles and Carson Wentz is something which could re-ignite a firestorm of controversy in Chicago.

"I would say the big thing in Philly was I had coaches that recognized my skillset apart from Carson’s, and we were able to develop a game plan I loved and I could go out there and play with my eyes closed," Foles said. "That was a huge part of it because there weren't egos about it. It wasn't like, he's going to run this version of the offense.

"It was like, 'no, what can we do to put Nick in a position to succeed with his teammates?' That's why I love the coaches I was with in 2017 is they were able to work through a game plan with me having conversations to do that and I would say that was the biggest thing that I followed that led to success."

Sound familiar?

"It wasn't about the plays, and you're going to run these plays," Foles said. "It was about coaches realizing -- these are the players we have and these are the players in the position. What plays can we call to put them in position to be successful?

"That’s what I’ve seen every aspect of my life when it comes to football. Coaches that are that way are usually the more successful coaches in the world."

Matt Nagy last year was no Doug Pederson.

Think back to last season. Nagy didn't want to run the offense suited to Mitchell Trubisky or his talent. He wanted to run plays and formations that were part of his plan.

The quote about not coming to Chicago to run the I-formation still causes frustrated Bears fans to wince.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Nagy was asked about being more flexible with the offense in the future.

"Absolutely. Yeah," he said. "Whatever we need to do, you want to do that. Now that I've had two years with this personnel and kind of building it and knowing who we are, it's so much easier to watch scheme eval and know what this guy does well, his weaknesses and his strengths, and so now, with that, it's not fair to force them into something that I do."

It's something Nagy needs to remember. His new quarterback is used to something much different than the situation in Chicago last year.

