More Patient Akiem Hicks Zeroes in on Return from IR

The Bears have defensive line leader Akiem Hicks back at practices, and he plans to play again this year regardless of whether the last three games of the season mean anything in the standings.

Hicks is coming back from a dislocated elbow and can't play until Dec. 15 against Green Bay, and the Bears could be eliminated before that game is even played.

"I would say this, if I can get my body to a place where I feel like I can compete at a high level there's nothing that would stop me from being on the field with my boys," Hicks said.

For now, Hicks is just relieved to be back working and helping the Bears get ready to face Dak Prescott and Dallas' No. 1-ranked passing attack Thursday night at Soldier Field. He said the elbow isn't giving him many problems. It's just a strengthening process at the moment.

"It's a patience thing," Hicks said. "I think that's one of the things that's taught me throughout this process—that's one of the things I've learned is that I've got to be more of a patient person.

"You're in there and you want to be with your guys. You want to play football. You want to play the game, do the thing that you love and you just have to sit back and let the body heal itself."

Hicks found it particularly frustrating to be unable to do much in the weight room after the injury.

"I'm not gonna brag on myself, but I'm a guy that I'll grab whatever dumbbells in the weight room, right?" Hicks said. "To go into treatment and not be able to lift more than 2, 3, 4, 5 pounds after getting back from London, it was a different feeling. It's very humbling. It makes you think what people go through that don't have an arm or are missing something. It puts things in perspective. Wow. Yes, it's good to be here now."

Teammates said it's good to have Hicks back but then again he was never gone. He was on the sidelines at home and road games, around the locker room helping to coach them and lend support.

"I think every situation is probably a little bit different based off of what the injury is and who the person is, but I think it speaks volumes to who Akiem is how he's decided to stay around and be seen every day, all the time," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "He's leading these guys in the meeting rooms. He comes out to practice when he's done rehabbing for these opportunities.

"So now you try to work back as best you can, as fast as you can, and now when the opportunity comes, you're back at practice and you're trying to get back in there. So you don't feel like you were gone away from the team and now all of a sudden you're back. He’s been here the whole time. That's all his decision and what he wanted to do."

Hicks wouldn't have done it any other way.

"I think that’s beneficial," he said. "I think being around the guys and supporting them, they're going to have to support me when I come back on the field. It's a great environment. It's a great environment to be in when you're going through something, because everybody picks you up. I'm thankful for the type of teammates I have."

The impact of Hicks on the field could be immense. If he's double-teamed, it frees up some teammates–even Khalil Mack at times.

"He can wreck a game at any moment," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Just having a guy like that means a lot."

Now the Bears just have to hope they can make his return worthwhile since they're right at the brink of playoff elimination at 6-6. Watching the Bears lose four straight earlier to drop in the standings the way they did was the real pain for Hicks.

"Yeah, that hurt, that hurt a lot," Hicks said. "I won't pretend that that didn't hurt. You feel like you can help. You feel like you can be out there and help your teammates out. But I've got to give credit to the guys that stepped in in my absence.

"Everybody got more reps on the defensive line: Bilal Nichols, Roy Robertson-Harris, Nick Williams who has seven sacks right now. You know what I'm saying? So for guys to step in and have that type of production, it's great."

