Now within nine days of the NFL Draft, the mock drafts come relentlessly.There are so many seven-rounders now they can't be handled in one analysis so the second will come later in the week.

For now focus on three not covered here before, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Call this the B-Team mocks because the A-team comes later on Tuesday.

The Sporting News

The first is from The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer.

It's one of the better mocks in terms of analyzing Bears needs, available talent and delivering the proper pick. The Bears could come out of this with three starters if they took these selections.

The 43rd pick is nailed with Grant Delpit, LSU's safety who won the Jim Thorpe Award. The problem with his pick is it's difficult to see how Delpit could ever really slip to No. 43. It would be a dream situation for the Bears to draft someone this prominent and effective, whose strength is exactly what they're looking for at the position.

The second pick is more interesting. At No. 50, Iyer had the Bears taking Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

While some could trash this pick for ignoring a vacancy at cornerback or receiver, it's not going to happen here. The logic here is outstanding.

The Bears have lost defensive lineman Nick Williams. They had trouble last year when Akiem Hicks suffered an injury and he's not getting younger. He's going to turn 31 in the regular season. The other problem last year was Bilal Nichols' hand injury, which neutralized him for half a season.

The rest of the Bears depth on the defensive line is shaky after Roy Robertson-Harris. Davis not only would be a gigantic upgrade, he could be the start of a new generation of defensive line dominance.

The fifth-round pick is beyond excellent with guard Logan Stenberg from Kentucky. He has the ornery attitude, something they need drastically on this offensive line.

There are flaws with some remaining picks. I'm not sure how Iowa's big quarterback Nate Stanley would ever be a fit for what they're doing on offense, but he was the final selection in Round 7. Miami's Trevon Hill in Round 7 is an edge who doesn't excite, but it is Round 7. And tight end Jacob Breeland from Oregon is a wasted pick for the Bears, who have 10 tight ends under contract. Taking a tight end instead of a cornerback here is the play.

Iyer had one more pick that stood out and that was wide receiver Antonio Gibson from Memphis at No. 200. This wouldn't be a surprise at all but they'd be fortunate to get him at 200. The Bears have heavily scouted this school and drafted Anthony Miller from there in Round 2 in 2018. They were all over Memphis last year while looking for a running back, so they know what Gibson brings. He's a receiver who ran a 4.39-second 40 with the 200th pick.

With this pick they'd be capping off their draft with fireworks.

Draft Wire

The Draft Wire mock is out and crashed at the outset. Cole Kmet might be a favorite for Bears fans because he went to Notre Dame but taking a player who is not going to be an immediate starter at No. 43 makes little sense here.

They didn't sign Demetrius Harris to let him languish. The same is true with Jimmy Graham. They still have Trey Burton and hope he'll be healthy.

Kmet can be an effective all-around tight end, but it's actually more of a developmental pick considering who they still have on the roster. Tight ends rarely come up with their big seasons as rookies. It takes a while and GM Ryan Pace lacks the job security for this kind of luxury. Besides, the 10-tight end thing comes up again while there are needs for starting players at cornerback, safety and wide receiver.

The pick at No. 50, Auburn cornerback Noah Igbenoghene, makes much more sense. He is still a project of sorts, though, because he's only played defense for two years.

The only pick remaining on this mock exciting for Bears fans would be Kansas State tackle Scott Frantz at tackle with 196. There is a need for a tackle and K-State produced Cody Whitehair. Frantz is a tough, no-nonsense, type who could defy the odds and get into the starting lineup early.

Miami edge Jonathan Garvin (200), Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker (163), Texas A & M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (226) and Penn State defensive lineman Robert Windsor (233) are players who might be depth picks or just mock draft fillers.

The Athletic

Longtime draft analyst Dane Brugler released a seven-rounder for the Athletic and not only has made reasonable selections catered to the Bears' needs but also some players they've actually committed time to studying.

LSU's center/guard Lloyd Cushenberry at No. 43 would let the Bears move Cody Whitehair to guard. Whether Cushenberry could be a center or a guard would depend on where they want to play James Daniels. Regardless, they'd have three solid players on the interior of the offensive line.

Boise State edge Curtis Weaver is a player the Bears have researched well throughout the draft process. Brugler admits he's not sure about them using a pick this high for an edge rusher. It wouldn't be ideal but it's still a depth need and clearly a player whose talent they've liked.

The sleeper pick is in the fifth round with Georgia's J.R. Reed, a player underrated and someone the Bears very easily could look to select because of Pace's history of picks from Georgia. This would be his fifth Georgia draft pick.

Two other picks stand out here and that's sixth-round pick Quez Watkins, a wide receiver from Southern Miss at No. 200, and cornerback Parnell Motley from Oklahoma at No. 226 in Round 7.

Watkins was one of the fastest players at the NFL combine (4.35) who needs a little more route-running work. The Bears are looking for that kind of lid-lifting speed.

Also, Motley is a cornerback who routinely faced top receivers with high-level passing attacks in the Big 12. He wasn't a combine invitee so there would be questions but it is a seventh-round pick and he's a 6-foot cornerback which is never bad.

The other two picks, West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz (233) and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn from Vanderbilt are players who just fill out the draft, although Vaughn does have nice pass-receiving ability and it's something coach Matt Nagy covets with backs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven