Next Gen Nightmare: Hicks, Mack, Quinn on Same Rush

Gene Chamberlain

NFL Network has empirically pinpointed the effectiveness of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks lining up by each other on the field for their pass rush.

Call it a Next Gen Nightmare. 

According to Next Gen stats, as described by Cynthia Frelund at NFL.com, Khalil Mack had a quarterback pressure rate on 16.4% of his pass rushes with Hicks in the lineup. But when Hicks went out in Week 4 with a knee injury, went on injured reserve with an elbow injury early in the fifth game against Oakland, and went back to the sidelines after the loss to Green Bay, Mack was getting pressure on only 8.7% of pass rushes.

They point out Hicks did play a little in Week 5, but it was less than a little. It wasn't even a full series. He left after eight plays and three passes.

This is all fun for Bears fans, of course, because the two are reunited now and also have Robert Quinn on the other edge.

By NFL Network's own Next Gen stats, Quinn generated pressures on 14% of his rushes last season, the second-highest total in the NFL behind only Za'Darius Smith (14.6%).

No pass rusher had a higher ratio of pass-rush wins and double teams commanded last year than Quinn.

And now he's teamed with the monstrosity known as Hicks/Mack.

Even more fun than this analytical info is this bit of raw data: When Hicks went out with his elbow injury, Mack had forced four fumbles on the season. 

Mack had one forced fumble the rest of the year.

In 2018 Mack had a similar hot start but then suffered his own injury. He had forced fumbles in each of the first four games but suffered an ankle injury he battled through virtually the rest of the year. He had just two more forced fumbles.

If there is no injury to Hicks, no injury to Mack or even one to Quinn?

It all adds up to trouble for anyone trying to throw a football in 2020 against the Bears, especially if they try to hold the ball longer and throw deep.

