Next Developmental Stage for Justin Fields Is Winning

Justin Fields set a career high with six explosive passes in the loss to Pittsburgh, but doing this against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense could indicate his growth is coming faster than expected.

Winning might be the only thing, as Vince Lombardi is reported to have said, but at least Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges a need for young talent to develop.

In particular, he realizes people believe Justin Fields' continued development is at least as big as victories this season if not bigger.

It's not like Nagy is giving up on winning. He'll try to have his cake and eat it, too, so to speak. After what he saw of Fields on Monday night, Nagy seems to be thinking development and winning are one in the same.

"When you go up and draft a quarterback as high as we did, I totally understand the significance in seeing growth with the future," Nagy said. "You want to be able to see that. You don't want to see it the other way. So the excitement of being able to see Justin put together games like he's doing right now is exciting for all of us. Everybody.

'But at the same point in time we understand what our goal is as a team. Right? And Justin’s a big part of that. And that's winning, so that we can win and see growth with him."

Fields was not a winner Monday but was good and shows he is developing. For Nagy and his job future, this must count as progress and that was the goal put forth by franchise board chairman George McCaskey for the team. It's not winning, but that's something that could follow the quarterback's development.

"At the same point in time, part of winning is having a quarterback like Justin, as a rookie, who continues to grow," Nagy said. "That's where I think you start getting into, OK, the future for Justin and where he's going to be and what he can do moving forward. He's showing right now to all of us what he's about as a rookie."

Fields hardly looked like a rookie in leading the Bears back calmly to lead on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, finishing with another of his cross-body throws while running left for 16 yards to Darnell Mooney.

His six explosive passes—gains of 20 yards or more—were a career high and the most by a Bears quarterback since Mitchell Trubisky had seven against Detroit Nov. 11, 2018.

The Bears had only 14 on the year coming into the game.

The six Monday weren't against a struggling, injured secondary like in the previous high by Fields in Week 4 versus Detroit. The Steelers had the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

"That (28-yard) throw he made to Jimmy Graham, just so we’re real clear, that’s probably a top-3 throw in the NFL this season," Nagy said. "With who he had in his face, the way he threw it, the accuracy, the timing, etc., that’s a special, rare throw.

"When you see those throws you get excited. So I thought that … you feel that. We had more explosives on offense. We had more explosives. We’re growing in that area."

It's not going to be all sunshine and roses going forward as a rookie.

"There's going to be mistakes," Nagy said. "There's going to be times in the huddle where maybe the tempo's not great. There's going to be a decision here or there, because he hasn't had all those reps. That's going to happen.

"But the excitement for us is knowing, and feeling really good about what he's going to be with his future."

The development of young players and winning might not go hand in hand with the rest of the team. However, at the moment it looks like Larry Borom will be the starting tackle going forward. Although T.J. Watt had three sacks coming off his side of the line, Nagy could fix blame on Borom for only one of those. One was a naked bootleg in which Watt guessed right on and came in without a blocker assigned. Another was on an RPO play.

Nagy doesn't think returning players will necessarily dislodge other players. This could make it difficult for injured tackle Teven Jenkins to get in the lineup when he returns because Jason Peters has been their best blocker this season.

"So now these guys that do come back they've got to get back into conditioning shape, they've got to get back into the mental side of it," Nagy said. "So we'll always do what we feel is best for the the team at whatever position that is.

"I just love the fact that we do have depth and we're in a position right now. But at the same point in time the No. 1 objective we're always going to look for is making sure we're doing whatever we need to do to win, by that."

