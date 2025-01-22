NFL executives predict Chicago Bears will land Pro Bowl offensive lineman in 2025 free agency
Chicago Bears fans don’t need a reminder of how disastrous the offensive line was in 2024. Giving up a franchise-record 68 sacks—the most in the NFL—was a painful reality that underscored just how much work needs to be done in the trenches.
Add to that the fact that prized rookie quarterback Caleb Williams took all 68 of those sacks, and it’s no wonder the Chicago Bears’ offensive line woes became a national storyline.
Of course, Caleb Williams isn’t entirely blameless. He held onto the ball too long on several plays, and if he had been just a bit quicker with his decisions in 2024, the sack total could have been lower.
But not by much.
As a result, general manager Ryan Poles must prioritize upgrading the offensive line to protect Williams and maximize his potential. With new head coach Ben Johnson ready to craft an explosive offense, improving the line is crucial to setting the foundation for long-term success.
The quickest path for Poles to transform the Chicago Bears' offensive line from a liability into a strength is through NFL free agency. Luckily for the Bears, one of the top names likely to hit the 2025 free agent market is Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith.
According to a recent ESPN poll that asked NFL executives for their offseason predictions, the Bears are a good bet to sign Smith and level up their starting five.
"Chicago is all-in on improving its offense with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach," Jeremy Fowler wrote. "High on general manager Ryan Poles' list of improvements will be an underachieving offensive line. Chiefs free agent guard Trey Smith could be an immediate fit."
This should be music to Bears fans' ears. Smith would line up at right guard alongside Darnell Wright, giving Chicago one of the best right sides of an offensive line in the entire league.
What a difference one transaction could make.
"They need help there at guard after the Nate Davis fiasco, and Trey is far and away the best option," an NFL personnel evaluator told Fowler. "And they probably need more than him."
No argument there.
Trey Smith is expected to command more than $19 million per season, with a projected contract estimated at four years, $78.8 million, according to Spotrac.
The Chicago Bears will begin the 2025 NFL free agency with the fifth-most salary cap space in the league, meaning money won't be an issue in their bid to sign Smith.
If the Chicago Bears secure Trey Smith alongside hiring coach Ben Johnson and adding a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft all in the same offseason, the excitement that sparked during last summer's training camp will reignite with renewed energy and optimism.
