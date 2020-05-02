BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Contract Option Declined

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have declined the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky according to a Saturday NFL Network report by Tom Pelissero.

It means Trubisky could become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 NFL calendar if he hasn't been given a contract extension.

One way the Bears could prevent it without an extension is by giving a franchise or transition tag to Trubisky.

The fifth-year option was for $24.8 million. Trubisky counts $9.327 million against this year's cap.

The option would have been guaranteed only in case of injury if the Bears had picked it up.

Trubisky will be battling Nick Foles this year for the starting job. The Bears owe Foles $21 million over the next three years.

All indications leading up in the last week to the decision were they would decline it. General manager Ryan Pace on five separate occasions since the end of last season has said he would have no comment on the fifth-year option until the deadline on Monday night.

The Bears followed the same procedure when they declined the option on wide receiver Kevin White, the initial pick Pace made in the NFL Draft in 2015.

The Bears picked up the option on 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd but cut him this year before they had to pay him the $13.2 million he would have been owed in the fifth year. They also have declined options on linebacker Shea McClellin and cornerback Kyle Fuller, but then gave Fuller a contract extension.

Trubisky becomes the sixth quarterback to have his fifth-year option declined. 

Both Jamies Winston (84.3) and Blake Bortles (80.6) had passer ratings lower than Trubisky's (85.8) but their fifth-year options were picked up. 

The five quarterbacks whose fifth-year options were declined previously were Teddy Bridgewater, Jake Locker, E.J. Manuel, Christian Ponder and Blaine Gabbert. All but Bridgewater had career passer ratings of 79.0 or lower and Bridgewater had a badly injured knee when his was declined.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Experts Put Bears Draft Class in a "C" category

Mel Kiper Jr. and several other draft experts handed the Bears "C" grades but surprisingly one longtime critic of GM Ryan Pace gave the Bears a B+ mark.

Gene Chamberlain

The Few Remaining Bears Defensive Flaws Revealed

Aaron Lynch provided downs off for Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd the last two years and is a free agent, but it might be time for the Bears to consider bringing him back for a third year because of the large number of young players they're counting on at his position

Gene Chamberlain

by

STRYCH9

Bears Neglected Most Talent-Deficient Position

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace talked tough about needing more talent on the offensive line after last season but ultimately added one challenger for a starting spot, a sub and two long-term projects in the draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Packers Apparently Trying to Increase Their Luck with This Signing

Gene Chamberlain

Safety Rental Option Once Again Must Work for Bears

The Bears brought in a safety for one year with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and appear to be using the same approach with Houston free agent safety Tashaun Gipson

Gene Chamberlain

Analysis: Trubisky Will Not Have Option Picked Up

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Veteran Presence in Tashaun Gipson

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans safety Tashaun Gipson has signed a contract with the Bears for one year

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Return Men Get More Competition with Ted Ginn Jr. Signing

Ted Ginn Jr. has signed with the Bears according to an NFL Network report and there should be plenty of competition at wide receiver and among return men

Gene Chamberlain

Jaylon Johnson Shooting for Top Rookie Honors

Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson is targeting high, specifically defensive rookie of the year honors and winning the Super Bowl as he enters the league with a chip on his shoulder about being drafted in the second round.

Gene Chamberlain

Projecting the Best Bears Camp Battles

A year ago the Bears' only real battle at training camp was for kicker, but this year it figures to be different with at least five and maybe a few other spots where the competition will be fierce.

Gene Chamberlain