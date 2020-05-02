The Bears have declined the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky according to a Saturday NFL Network report by Tom Pelissero.

It means Trubisky could become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 NFL calendar if he hasn't been given a contract extension.

One way the Bears could prevent it without an extension is by giving a franchise or transition tag to Trubisky.

The fifth-year option was for $24.8 million. Trubisky counts $9.327 million against this year's cap.

The option would have been guaranteed only in case of injury if the Bears had picked it up.

Trubisky will be battling Nick Foles this year for the starting job. The Bears owe Foles $21 million over the next three years.

All indications leading up in the last week to the decision were they would decline it. General manager Ryan Pace on five separate occasions since the end of last season has said he would have no comment on the fifth-year option until the deadline on Monday night.

The Bears followed the same procedure when they declined the option on wide receiver Kevin White, the initial pick Pace made in the NFL Draft in 2015.

The Bears picked up the option on 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd but cut him this year before they had to pay him the $13.2 million he would have been owed in the fifth year. They also have declined options on linebacker Shea McClellin and cornerback Kyle Fuller, but then gave Fuller a contract extension.

Trubisky becomes the sixth quarterback to have his fifth-year option declined.

Both Jamies Winston (84.3) and Blake Bortles (80.6) had passer ratings lower than Trubisky's (85.8) but their fifth-year options were picked up.

The five quarterbacks whose fifth-year options were declined previously were Teddy Bridgewater, Jake Locker, E.J. Manuel, Christian Ponder and Blaine Gabbert. All but Bridgewater had career passer ratings of 79.0 or lower and Bridgewater had a badly injured knee when his was declined.

