NFL Labor Peace Ensured as CBA Proposal Squeaks Through Players Vote

Gene Chamberlain

There is football labor peace.

Now teams like the Bears must deal with the ramifications of a new collective bargaining agreement.

The collective bargaining agreement passed a vote of players by a small amount, 1,019-959, so the changes proposed in it will go into effect including a change in the playoff system this season. The CBA will cover 11 seasons.

The changes include a 17-game season, which could go into effect in 2021. The expanded playoff format to allow an extra wild-card team in each conference begins this season.

Also included were an expansion of rosters and practice squads and a larger share of revenue for players to 48% in 2021 and then 48.5%. The roster change allows for two practice squad players to be on the active roster each week, bringing the roster size for a given week to 55.

"This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution," the NFL Players Association said in a released statement. "An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's office issued a statement as well:

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football."

The vote expands the salary cap maginally, by about $10 million, to $198.2 million according to league sources. 

The amount could change what teams tight against the cap like the Bears can do in free agency. However, it will expand the cap greatly in the future which could allow for much more spending since bonus money is prorated into the future years of contracts.

The vote seemed to put players into two camps, with lesser-paid players choosing to pass the CBA. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson told the Chicago Tribune he voted "no" to the proposal.

Robinson has been outspoken on social media in opposition. He continued to voice displeasure on Sunday at the vote. Earlier, after the proposal was made, he urged players on social media to "rip it up."

The addition of a playoff team can obviously have a big impact on the Bears. Twice in the last decade they would have made the playoffs in an expanded format, in 2011 and 2012 when Lovie Smith was still coach. Smith was fired after the 2012 season when they went 10-6 and failed to make the playoffs.

Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho, who signed in 2019 with the Bucs, took to social media to explain why the vote was important.

One big impact it could have on the Bears regards quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. With the passage of the labor agreement their hand is being forced on his fifth-year option. Before the agreement passed, the option year had to be guaranteed only in case of injury. Now, the option year of 2021 is completely guaranteed when they pick it up at about $24 million.

The Bears do not have to make a decision on the option year until May, but they may not have much of an alternative to Trubisky before then if the coronavirus puts a halt to free agency or the draft.

Of course, the coronavirus will have a say in when everything goes into effect as it currently threatens Wednesday's start to the league year.

The start of free agency negotiations is supposed to be 3 p.m. Monday. Free agency is largely a matter of signing contracts and could be conducted despite the fact many team employees are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It doesn't require traveling.

The Bears are currently scheduled to return to Halas Hall for team conditioning in mid-April.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

