Nick Foles Among Favorites for Comeback Player Award

Gene Chamberlain

Bears quarterback Nick Foles is opening as one of the favorites to win the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year award in what looks like a very crowded field.

According to Betonline.ag, betting odds against Foles are 6-to-1, the same as for wide receiver AJ Green.

Only Ben Roethlisberger (5-2), Rob Gronkowski (9-2) and J.J. Watt (5-1) rate better chances to win with this odds maker.

Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford are 8-1, although it might be better for those betting on him if they knew which team Newton was going to play for first.

Foles last year began as the starter in Jacksonville and suffered a broken collarbone early in the season opener against Kansas City. He returned later for three starts when the Jaguars were 4-5 on the season and they lost all of the games, then was benched in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew.

The possibility Gronkowski could win challenges the concept of the award considering he is coming back from retirement, a decision he made. Normally players with injuries or those who experienced particularly poor seasons would be thought of for winning this. 

Myles Garrett would be a player who was suspended due to in-game violence, while Trent Williams held out the entire season.

One other Bears player on the list released by Betonline.ag is defensive end Akiem Hicks. He has 66-1 odds to win the honor. Hicks last year missed 11 games and also almost all of the game in London against Oakland because of an elbow injury.

Here is the full list from Betonline.ag:

2020 NFL Comeback Player of The Year Odds 

Ben Roethlisberger 5/2

Rob Gronkowski 9/2

JJ Watt 5/1

AJ Green 6/1

Nick Foles 6/1

Cam Newton 8/1

Matthew Stafford 8/1

Myles Garrett 12/1

Antonio Brown 20/1

Andy Dalton 33/1

CJ Mosley 33/1

DeSean Jackson 33/1

Joe Flacco 33/1

Derwin James 40/1

Jordan Reed 50/1

Akiem Hicks 66/1

Alex Smith 66/1

Alshon Jeffrey 66/1

Bradley Chubb 66/1

Keanu Neal 66/1

Kwon Alexander 66/1

Malcolm Butler 66/1

Stephen Gostowksi 66/1

Lamar Miller 80/1

Trent Williams 80/1

TY Hilton 80/1

Xavien Howard 80/1

Josh Rosen 100/1

