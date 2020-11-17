It sounds like status quo for the Bears offense heading into their bye week and then Nov. 29 against the Green Bay Packers.

Or is it?

When you don't score a touchdown and gain 149 total yards, keeping things the same doesn't exactly seem like a path to the playoffs and on Tuesday coach Matt Nagy seemed to keep open the possibility he could use Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback instead of Nick Foles after the bye week.

Much will depend on the players' health, and in this case the injury Foles suffered against Minnesota on Monday night in a 19-13 loss is not as severe as it appeared when he was taken from the field on a cart.

Nagy termed this a hip/glute injury even though Foles was slammed onto his right shoulder by Vikings defensive end Ofeadi Odenigbo.

"It wasn't as bad as we once thought," Nagy said. "He'll be working through that here as we go, will keep an eye on that, kind of day to day."

The news is positive because Nagy after Monday night's game couldn't confirm whether Mitchell Trubisky would be recovered.

Nagy wasn't clear on whether it was more a bruise or strain.

"I think it's probably a little bit of both," Nagy said. "I think there's a contusion and a strain. It's kind of hard.

"They were working on him last night. Here's how I look at him: I was in there when they were working on him and it definitely seemed a lot better than I thought. When I was on the field I thought it was going to be a lot more significant and you just never know. He's been hit a few times and I think in any case, whatever the definition of, it's a lot better than I thought."

There will be no injured reserve stint, but Nagy seemed to leave open the possibility the quarterback against the Packers could be either Foles or Trubisky.

"I feel pretty good with it there, and with regards to both guys right now with Mitch and him, they're both a little banged up," Nagy said "That's the No. 1 thing that we have to look at. And what we'll do, in complete honesty, is we'll take this bye week here again and we will self-scout ourselves and we will see the wheres and the whys.

"And whatever we need to do, we will do on a lot of different areas. I can’t say one way or another on anything other--when you lose four games in a row it's all on the table. Everything's out there. But the No. 1 thing with Nick and with Mitch that we are concerned about now is making sure their health is the No. 1 priority and that'll be significant here moving forward."

The Bears were 3-0 in games Trubisky started, although Foles came on in the third game and pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback from a 16-point deficit for the win. Since then the Bears are 2-5 with Foles as starter.

Nagy was more certain about the play-calling situation. He let Bill Lazor call plays Monday night and will continue this against Green Bay after the bye week.

"I'm never going to right now say anything is for sure for different reasons because we've got time now but with where we're at I don't think it's in a good position to give him one game and this happens and then all of a sudden you're going back to the other way," Nagy said. "So yeah I expect him to be calling the plays."

Nagy called second-down plays the problem in Monday night's game and not necessarily the running attack, even though the Bears ran for only 41 yards.

"It's hard on second down when you're not doing a whole lot and I just felt like there in that first half we had those couple drives where he was really getting into a rhythm and then we stalled in the red zone," Nagy said.

The Bears converted second-and-5 or less for the first down five times after Foles threw a second-down interception in the first quarter. The Bears faced second-and-5 or less and picked up first downs five times to extend drives but failed to extend drives four times after facing second-and-5 or shorter.

"We weren't very good there on second down," Nagy said. "I thought there were some missed opportunities early in that game that we did not hit on that we could have."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven