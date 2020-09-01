SI.com
Prince Amukamara Available But Bears Have Moved On

Gene Chamberlain

There are two questions that come to mind after the Raiders released Prince Amukamara.

The first is would the Bears be interested in bringing back the veteran at a much lower salary than the $9 million he was to command this year in Chicago? Likely it would be a minimum veteran deal.

The second is, did the Bears know something about Amukamara's play that the Raiders found out for themselves, something that led them to cut him. Perhaps it wasn't entirely a salary cap maneuver.

In that case, it's unlikely you'd see the Bears looking to acquire Amukamara.

Las Vegas signed Amukamara for $1.187 million for one year and if he couldn't make it to final cutdown there while pulling in this low amount, why would the Bears be interested?

Now in his 10th year at age 31, Amukamara last year had a passer rating against when targeted of 105.2 according to Sportradar, the league's official stat partner. That was 29.9 points worse than in 2018. He allowed completions when targeted at a 66.2% rate, which was higher than the 57.3% he gave up in 2018.

The Bears drafted Jaylon Johnson and he hasn't done a lot in practices because of the shoulder rehab he was doing, but had a nice interception last week. Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday appeared optimistic Johnson could see action in the opener even though he hasn't been a big part of what has gone on when they were practicing.

"He's ready," Nagy said. "I really feel like he's ready."

The answer wasn't about whether Johnson would start, but at least ready to play.

Nagy called an interception of Nick Foles last week at practice an indication of Johnson's instinctive play. It's possible play like that could make up for a lack of experience.

"So, that was a veteran move that he made on that play," Nagy said. "A lot of rookies at that point in time play it a little bit differently. Without giving out too much stuff on the play, that was all instincts. That play he made was all instincts. As a matter of fact, Foles, he asked after the play, 'How did you know that that play was coming?' He said it was just instincts.

"Nick was surprised because he thought maybe his defensive coaches were scouting the play, telling him to fall off and make that pick. It was all instincts."

Nagy said he sees plenty of confidence in Johnson, the kind that can carry a young cornerback.

"The other part I like about him is I'm rousing him all the time in the building," Nagy said. "You can see his confidence that he has. You have to have short-term memory in this league. He's got extreme confidence. And it's not cocky. It's confidence.

"I like that about him. He's got a ways to go. He hasn't played an NFL game. We'll see. But in practice so far, I like where he's at."

With Johnson ready to play at least, or be in the mix, and with Kevin Toliver II and Buster Skrine there to pick up the play if Johnson isn't quite at the level the Bears hoped, they can probably take a pass for now.

One bad game in the secondary, though, and someone may need to call Amukamara's agent.

