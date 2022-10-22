Bears coach Matt Eberflus may not know who he's facing at quarterback for the New England Patriots but at least he can be certain who he has available at every position.

The final Bears injury report came in without a soul on it.

"Yeah, I don't know if I've ever had that," Eberflus said. "That's what, 13, 14 years in the league. I don't know if I've ever had that before, this time of the year.

"So we are certainly fortunate and we're excited about that."

Eberflus credited the players with taking pre- and post-practice work seriously with the performance and training staff.

"So again, a lot of that is luck, a lot of that you can't really predict but certainly my hat's off to the players and the staff," he said.

He also thought the recent decision to cut back on practices a bit when the practice schedule was altered prior to the shortened work week against Washington.

They used output in tracking software as well as input from the staff and players to decide this.

Some might look at the result of their last three games and debate how well it's working. After all, they've lost three straight.

So perhaps the shortened practices aren't all they're cracked up to be?

"I don't see that because if I saw that I would definitely adjust to that," Eberflus said.

Justin Fields even reported this week that his left shoulder soreness, first reported after the last game but a problem before that, is better.

The Patriots injury report is coach Bill Belichick's dream scenario.

They don't have anyone out or doubtful, and their opponent must guess about the rest as there are 12 players listed as questionable, or 50-50,

Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), cornerback Anferee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (illness), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) all are questionable after going through limited practices on Saturday.

Cornerback Shaun Wade missed practice because of illness and is questionable.

