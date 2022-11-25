Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn't plan to alter much if Justin Fields is able to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Even with the shoulder injury Fields suffered Getsy believes the approach must stay consistent.

"I think he's done a pretty good job of really not taking many hits," Getsy said. "I know he fell to the ground and landed on the ground and had the issue on the last one, but I feel like if he's ready to go, he's ready to go. And if he's not, he's not.

"We're gonna play the game the way we know how to play the game."

Fields was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday as all the Bears on the injury report retained the same status they had on Wednesday. They're hoping he'll go through a full practice on Friday.

The QB situation is clear to the Bears, even if it might appear a gray area when it comes to player availability and skill.

"It's like anything," Getsy said. "If any one of our players on our team had any type of issue, whether it was medical or the head coach or anybody said we had to work around, we work around it. And if they say he's good to go, green light, then we'll rock and roll and we're calling it like we always do. We've got some time to figure all that stuff out."

Regardless of whether Fields plays or it's backup Trevor Siemian, the Bears offense will be up against it as they try to face the Jets' sixth-ranked defense.

"That front is unbelievable," Getsy said. "If you put four D-linemen in and then they kind of rotate four other ones that come in that are just as good. This front seven is the real deal. It's why they're having so much success this year.

"Then you put on top of it they've got the young secondary that's doing a really nice job, too. It puts a lot of challenge for us that we're excited to go up against."

