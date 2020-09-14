So what is normal for the Bears, allowing 426 yards and what should have been 30 points? Scoring six first-half points and struggling in the red zone like last year?

Or is it the defense coming through with the key sack and interception while Mitchell Trubisky suddenly looks in the fourth quarter like he did to Matt Nagy and his staff all through training camp while denying Nick Foles' bid to take his starting job?

The answer of course is none of the above and all of the above.

Nothing is normal in the NFL or in the country for several reasons, so why should the Bears be any easier to pin down?

The 27-23 win the Bears escaped with from Detroit was their biggest comeback victory since rallying from 17 down against San Francisco in 2014 and came with its share of luck, but being able to rally on the road–even before cardboard cutouts and CGI fans with piped-in crowd noise–counts the same in the standings as any other victory.

There will be plenty of other Twilight Zone situations coming the Bears' way over the next 15 games, courtesy of COVID-19.

The continued racial unrest and protests added to the spectacle.

The Bears chose to let players express how they felt about the national anthem rather than require them all to stay in the locker room or come out with arms locked, as some teams have done.

It was an assortment, some standing with fists in the air like Jimmy Graham, some kneeling with fists upraised, some standing at attention with hand over their hearts and it all seemed to encapsulate the way the country as a whole feels about the issue of protesting during the anthem.

"I always talk about 'be you,' " coach Matt Nagy said. "And that was what really makes all of them and all of us feel good is that when you can be yourself. Every one of us has our own opinion about what is going on right now."

Everyone has their own opinion in this country and why should they not be allowed to express it?

Nagy stood with a hand on the shoulder of Akiem Hicks.

"For me it's about change," Graham said. "Obviously this is a hot topic and it needs to stay a hot topic until some legislation is passed to hold people accountable for total reform. That's all we're asking."

If fans had been present, no doubt the country's division would have been even more obvious.

The fans booing players who put on a tasteful display of unity prior to Thursday's NFL season opener indicated as much.

Yet, protests have been part of the country's sports scene since the 1968 Olympics.

What hasn't been common is an empty stadium.

Ultimately that couldn't have been a big edge for the Lions as the Bears rallied in the fourth quarter without the Lions benefiting defensively by a noisy, disruptive, pro-Detroit crowd.

Trubisky had his own problems he said may have been generated by the pandemic's effect, but it was on practice time and the offseason. He started slowly, 7 of 17 for 107 yards in the first half and missed targets open in the red zone.

"I mean, football is a game of inches," Trubisky said. "So if I'm off or they're off by one inch, it could change the course of a play. I think with it just being a new year, first game of the season, no fans in the stands, it's a little bit different feel.

"Coming off training camp, no preseason games–that was the first time we went against someone else. So you're always going to have those, but it's just trust. Just trust the reps that you got in practice, you trust that if you run the offense and it's going to come to us, and I think that's what we did. We just stuck together and grinded it out. We created more rhythm, but obviously if you want to be a great team we have to learn from that and we have to start faster."

The Bears being a great team, especially on offense, now that could be the strangest sight of all.

It's only one game, but if the first was any indication then it's going to be as memorable a year as it is unusual.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven