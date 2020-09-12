SI.com
Respect for Bears from Vegas Hits an All-Time Low

Gene Chamberlain

The odds makers and bettors might not like much about the Bears based on betting lines this year.

However, the odds on Mitchell Trubisky's efforts this season might be too enticing for anyone to resist, according to lines released by BetOnline.ag.

If you're of the mind Trubisky hasn't really improved and Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace and Nagy's new coaching staff have no clue what they're talking about, you wouldn't want to hear these lines. Otherwise, the numbers appear easy to beat.

The over/under passing yardage total for Trubisky this year is 2,899.5.

Trubisky threw for 323.5 more yards than that in 2018 when they won the division. If Trubisky winds up quarterbacking them the entire season, he'll easily beat that total.

The next is the 17.5 touchdown pass total. He was at 17 last year when he had a terrible year and led the NFL in most red-zone interceptions with five. So you have to think he's throwing more than 17.5. He threw six against the Detroit Lions alone last year, so if he duplicated this he'd only need 12 more over 15 games to hit the over mark.

Trubisky is 100-1 to win MVP.

Khalil Mack easily has the lowest odds against to win individual honors at 12-1 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Mack's over/under total for sacks seems low at 11, at least if he's healthy. Right now he has a knee issue and seems to be playing through it.

Tarik Cohen's over/under for combined yards rushing and receiving is 799.5, which he's been above only once in three years. The over/under on his combined rushing receiver and return TDs is 4 1/2.

Allen Robinson's over/under in receiving yards for 2020 is 1,074.5 and his touchdown total over/under is six.

For Anthony Miller, it's 724.5 over/under for yards.

The Bears as a team are given very little respect by the odds makers.

Their most likely finish according to odds makers is last place. The odds are 9-5 for last, 4-1 for first. In between it's 15-4 for second place and 39-20 for third.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

