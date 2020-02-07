The good news for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is there are currently numerous opportunities available to find a quarterback who can succeed in Matt Nagy's offense.

The bad news for Bears fans is Pace continues to cling to the one option least likely to succeed at it.

Very little Mitchell Trubisky has done suggests he'll suddenly read defenses better and throw all over the field with greater accuracy and in time to receivers within the offense. Trubisky's accuracy has improved in general, but one particular number should be sufficient to tell Pace to look at the other options.

It isn't Trubisky's ability to rally a team late in games. Trubisky actually has more fourth-quarter comebacks (4) than Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (3), although he has started more games.

It isn't passer rating because Trubisky had a solid 95.4 passer rating in 2018.

It isn't completion percentage because Trubisky has a solid completion percentage of 63.4% for his career.

It isn't interception percentage because Trubisky dropped that to a highly competitive 1.9% in 2019.

The telling stat is the same one it has been for decades for NFL quarterbacks. Trubisky's yards per pass attempt remains mired at 6.7 for his career.

Even when Trubisky took a drastic step up in 2018, his yards per attempt hit only 7.3. This needs to be high 7s to represent a championship level, and preferably 8 or higher.

He simply doesn't complete passes downfield with enough regularity to justify belief he'll ever do it. He's not completing passes downfield, he's not attempting enough downfield throws to get better, and isn't getting better as a result. It's a chicken-or-the-egg situation.

If he ever starts completing a few passes downfield more it can open underneath routes and produce more yards after the catch. The Bears have been at the bottom of the league in yards after the catch the last two years. This, in turn, improves yards per attempt as well.

However, if Trubisky starts throwing it downfield more, he will at least initially get picked off more. Who's going to risk turnovers when the team's strength is defense?

The better NFL quarterbacks already have this downfield throwing ability, and then get to work improving at reading defenses and making better decisions. Trubisky has to get better at all of these at once which is difficult, and maybe impossible.

Pace keeps talking about how Trubisky flashes great play. It's true. Occasionally he'll deliver what looks like a big-time pass downfield. Remember the Washington game last year or the Tampa Bay game in 2018? Then it's followed by three or four clunkers.

This doesn't change. It's one of his great consistencies.

Better quarterbacks always can get it downfield enough to give hope they'll eventual get better by making wiser choices, understanding the offense and reacting quicker to defenses.

If you can't complete longer passes or complete short passes that spring for big gains, you can get better at all of the other aspects of being a quarterback but there will always be a ceiling on your playing level. Trubisky's ceiling is currently eye level.

It's obvious Pace is thinking about Drew Brees when he talks about Trubisky. In some ways, there are parallels. After five seasons in San Diego, Brees averaged 6.8 yards an attempt with an 84.9 passer rating. He went to New Orleans and almost immediately blossomed.

But Brees at least had given an indication he could consistently produce bigger gains downfield with a 2004 season when his average yards an attempt was 7.9. It was the year he had a record of 11-4 starting for the Chargers.

Trubisky hasn't done anything close to that in three seasons as starter.

The good news for the Bears is they have to get a backup and almost every option has shown an ability to get the ball downfield better than Trubisky. They only would need to learn the offense. Some are better than others.

Tennessee's Marcus Mariota has been labeled a Tennessee version of Trubisky, but this is unfair. He's actually a desirable replacement.

Mariota's yards per attempt for five years as starter is a very healthy 7.5, and he's been consistent at producing this number.

Case Keenum and Andy Dalton are passers who haven't had as much success with this, but they're still better. In nine years, Dalton had only two seasons when he attained a passer rating higher than Trubisky's best year. All of his better years came early last decade.

Other aging options like Tom Brady or Philip Rivers have never had problems with bigger gains per attempt, although this could diminish with age.

The best long-term option would be Jameis Winston, if Tampa Bay is foolish enough to let him go unsigned or untagged.

Sure, Winston makes people cringe because he throws too many pick-6s or interceptions, but his 30 interceptions last year were an outlier. They were the product of a new system requiring more shots downfield. He's going to get better at this next season. Even with the picks last year, he averaged a ridiculous 8.2 yards per attempt.

For this reason, and the natural expected improvement in Tampa Bay's defense, it would be easy to see the Buccaneers becoming one of the NFL's big success stories in 2020.

If they don't retain Winston or find a passer capable of those kind of downfield numbers, then maybe they don't make this jump.

Meanwhile, the Bears will attach themselves to a passer getting the ball downfield an inch at a time, throwing laterally for 2- and 3-yard gains while the GM talks about steady incremental improvement.

