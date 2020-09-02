The quarterback hasn't been decided, although it's possible coach Matt Nagy already knows who he'll start against the Detroit Lions a week from Sunday.

The running game situation is in disarray because David Montgomery is injured and might not be ready to face the Lions. His backups are shaky at best.

No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson has worked for three days this week with quarterback Nick Foles, but sat out for a week with an ankle injury, missing valuable time getting to establish a rapport with his possible Day 1 passer.

There has been very little live hitting in training camp despite the promise of a physical training camp to "callous" players in practice because there hasn't been a preseason, so whether an offensive line that struggled mightily last year is actually any better is a guess at best.

Ironically, the one area where the Bears look obviously improved in practice is an area where it would be hard not to be improved, considering how bad they were there last year at tight end.

This is your Chicago Bears offense heading into the start of the regular season. The answer to virtually every question about the offense is itself a question mark, starting with the Foles and Mitchell Trubisky battle.

To borrow a phrase from Winston Churchill, the Bears offense is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma

"I think the No. 1 thing I feel is that, we talked about doing, is we have to have an identity on offense," Nagy said about offense. "I don't think necessarily last year you could say we had an identity. What is that? Well, we will see.

"We will see what that is and what we think it is. You all know, too, that I told you it could take weeks before you truly know with your players and scheme and everything. Right now I feel pretty good about an identity in training camp. Only time will tell."

What Nagy would enjoy above all else is an ability to do anything he wants when he calls plays. This is rare in the NFL, and he used the example of two very rare teams to describe the situation.

"In this game, you want to be able to be balanced, but yet maybe there's maybe some games where you run the ball a little bit more because of the scheme that they have," Nagy said. "Or maybe it's a particular formation or personnel.

"There's matchups involved. Some games it may be totally different. So that's predicated based on the team you're playing. Generally, all in all, there's a big balance of ... You look at two teams, you look at the Super Bowl. You have one team that likes to run the ball a lot. You have another team that likes to throw the ball a lot. And they both worked."

If the Bears are to achieve some kind of balance on offense, the one aspect in need of change is their running game.

They've obviously made changes in how and who does the running and blocking in it. If this works, they could have the first big step toward their answer about having an "identity" on offense.

"I think that is one of the things that in training camp here we've been able to focus on and do pretty well in regards to what we're doing, which I can't again (talk about)," Nagy said. "But I just think that the stuff that we have that we like that we do really well, we stick to that."

The Bears ran it seven times against the Saints last year in what was possibly their worst game, one still close well into the third quarter. They ran it 33 times against the Vikings even though they gained only 72 total yards, and it was easily their best game of the year.

What this says is they have to run and all else can become possible then.

"Running the ball, that's stating the obvious, that we need to be a lot better with that," Nagy said. "I hope that's what we can do."

At this point there's a lot of hope about the offense, and not very much certainty.

