It seems wasteful to draft a backup quarterback, a man for the future when the San Francisco 49ers trampled your defense in the NFC championship game and gave the rest of the league a template for 2020 to use.

The Green Bay Packers went that way in Round 1 by moving up to catch falling quarterback Jordan Love, and Bears fans have to be elated their team doesn't have to face two excellent rookies like they will when they play the Minnesota Vikings.

Then again, the Packers always have known the importance of quarterbacks and succession and Aaron Rodgers will turn 37 during this season so maybe they have the right idea.

Whatever, the Bears are no team to second-guess the Packers or any other team about quarterbacks.

The move by Green Bay speaks to a real problem the Packers have had festering for years, one they got burned by a few times in the past. They had no backup who could step in when Rodgers got injured. With the daring Rodgers displays in his game and his advanced age, the chances of this always exist.

Just remember how inept the Packers looked against the Bears in 2018 in the prime-time game when Khalil Mack was unleashed upon the NFC.

This move is all about the future, though, and it shows a forward-thinking organization, or at least one with the brains to realize it has a grace period right now with the Minnesota Vikings scrambling to find play makers and defensive backs after losing key players, the Detroit Lions merely making up for the loss of one All-Pro type by drafting Jeffery Okudah and the Bears staring blankly at computer monitors or photos of Mack.

The Bears haven't found a way to run the ball on a consistent basis so how are they going to exploit the perceived weakness Green Bay has on defense? So why not draft a quarterback for the future while letting your defensive coordinator scheme ways to stop the inefficient Bears offense.

When the Packers see the Bears running all over trying to catch their own castoff players like Jason Spriggs, Kentrell Brice and Jimmy Graham, why should they worry about the Bears exploiting any weakness of theirs anyway?

Jordan Love has all the physical tools and you could see it during the NFL combine workouts if you didn't watch much late-night Pac-12 football. The phenomenal arm strength and touch are there and he can deliver on the move. Struggling under pressure is a concern and he'll merely need experience to overcome it.

The Bears looked after free agency like the second-best team and likely NFC North challenger but the two draft picks by the Minnesota Vikings went a long way toward putting them back in the second spot.

Justin Jefferson would have been a top receiver taken in wide receiver classes a little less populated with mutated superpowers than this one. Jeff Gladney was a player the Bears had to be hoping dropped to Round 2 so they could solve their own cornerback problem, one they created themselves by cutting Prince Amukamara.

The Vikings still have offensive line issues to address and their defense in general had done more than decay. They had to replace Everson Griffen, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Xavier Rhodes, Stephen Weatherly, Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo.

As for Detroit, the Bears had to smile when Darius "Big Play" Slay left.

Even if Okudah is a replacement talent-wise, it's going to take at least part of a season for him to get up to speed in the NFL. The Lions have so many other defensive holes, and their usual lack of a real running back that they have to be praying for Matthew Stafford's better health this season so they can score in the 40s and stay with opponents.

Ultimately the goal of regaining the the NFC North title won't be affected as much by what any of the Bears' opponents did on Thursday, save a rookie of the year effort by Jefferson.

It's more a matter of what they can or can't do on Friday in filling a few key holes in their lineup at cornerback, safety, wide receiver, offensive line and tight end.

