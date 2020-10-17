The Tough Individual Matchup Facing Khalil Mack

Some NFL teams pose individual matchup problems for opponents.

Aside from wide receiver Robby Anderson, the Carolina Panthers' matchup problems are caused by the way they use their players within the scheme. Anderson is a tough individual matchup regardless of scheme.

The scheme of Matt Rhule is winning for the Panthers, on defense and offense but especially on offense.

"They figure out ways to keep drives alive," Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said. "No matter how—I guess (from) an offensive perspective, as long as you pick up a first down then you're doing a great job."

Creating space for running back Mike Davis to build up steam out of the backfield with the ball and on short passes is one critical way it's done.

Defensively, they might go to even a three-man rush much of the time to cover downfield. They'll leave the shorter passes and count on their own ability to tackle and stop drives.

"So schematically, doing what they do and then playing fast, they make it challenging on you as an offense," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "So we've got to make sure that we stay persistent with what we want to do with our game plan."

By far the toughest individual matchups are on the Bears to stop defensively.

Here are three difficult matchups for the Bears and, surprisingly, Khalil Mack finds himself in one of those.

Bears Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack vs. Panthers Right Tackle Taylor Moton

Normally Mack holds big one-on-one advantages against tackles but based on Pro Football Focus grades this one becomes almost an even matchup. The Panthers may not even need to do what other teams do and double- or triple-team Mack. Moton has been that effective since becoming a full-time starter in 2018. His current PFF rating is an outstanding 81.1. He has never been below 70 in his PFF rating through four seasons. Moton has committed just one penalty and has allowed no sacks this season. It doesn't get much easier for Mack if he flips sides and comes off the offense's left edge, because veteran Russell Okung is enjoying one of his better seasons since his days in Seattle. Moton is major reason Teddy Bridgewater can work the edges in the passing game, and also has been extremely effective on Carolina's power-running attack with Mike Davis carrying the ball. Mack has had 3 1/2 sacks but he's actually taken the quarterback to the ground 5 1/2 times, losing two sacks due to flags. Mack's rush was most apparent in the last game as he repeatedly got in Tom Brady's face. Moton is not a massive, slow-footed power blocker by right tackle standards, at 6-foot-5, 325, and that could work to Mack's advantage as his great strength as a pass rusher is the bull rush or combination moves off of a bull rush.

Bears Right Cornerback Jaylon Johnson vs. Panthers Wide Receiver Robby Anderson

Anderson in many cases lines up on the other side of the offense from Johnson, but the Panthers have moved him around enough that they're certain to try to take advantage of a matchup against the rookie. Anderson came into the league listed at 4.5-second speed but has always been one receiver who plays far faster than his 40 time. He's a legitimate threat to hurt the Bears deep if Bridgewater gets time to set up for deep throws, which haven't really been a big part of what the Panthers have shown so far. Although Johnson hasn't maintained the pace he had the first two games, he remains a tough defender to pass against. Quarterbacks have a 44.7% completion rate when targeting him, and only a passer rating of 76.1 on those plays according to Sportradar. He has allowed a touchdown. He is giving up 15 yards a catch, which is alarming. Look for Anderson to scare him off with some deeper routes and then try to feast on the extra yardage underneath that he bought by flashing the longer routes early.

Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith on Panthers Running Back Mike Davis

Little did the Bears expect Davis could flourish the way he has. It's been in a totally different style of running attack than the Bears run, using a blocking scheme more running back-friendly. Davis is the prototypical one-cut runner. If he has a few yards of open space in front, he can make that one cut and go. The Bears want to penetrate and force Davis to make the cut early before he would want to, and then mop up with defenders off the other side. It takes a low hit on Davis to bring him down because of his 5-9, 221-pound size and hard-driving style. Smith normally has been one of the more dependable Bears tacklers but the 6-3, 230-pounder missed two tackles in the backfield last week and has missed 7% of his tackles this year after missing only 3.8% last season. Davis has another edge Smith has to be wary of, especially in goal line or short-yardage situations. Teddy Bridgewater likes finding him open in the flat after faking to him on play-action in what is basically a triple-option play. It worked for a touchdown last week.

