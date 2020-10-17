SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

The Tough Individual Matchup Facing Khalil Mack

Gene Chamberlain

Some NFL teams pose individual matchup problems for opponents.

Aside from wide receiver Robby Anderson, the Carolina Panthers' matchup problems are caused by the way they use their players within the scheme. Anderson is a tough individual matchup regardless of scheme.

The scheme of Matt Rhule is winning for the Panthers, on defense and offense but especially on offense.

"They figure out ways to keep drives alive," Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said. "No matter how—I guess (from) an offensive perspective, as long as you pick up a first down then you're doing a great job."

Creating space for running back Mike Davis to build up steam out of the backfield with the ball and on short passes is one critical way it's done.

Defensively, they might go to even a three-man rush much of the time to cover downfield. They'll leave the shorter passes and count on their own ability to tackle and stop drives.

"So schematically, doing what they do and then playing fast, they make it challenging on you as an offense," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "So we've got to make sure that we stay persistent with what we want to do with our game plan."

By far the toughest individual matchups are on the Bears to stop defensively.

Here are three difficult matchups for the Bears and, surprisingly, Khalil Mack finds himself in one of those.

Bears Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack vs. Panthers Right Tackle Taylor Moton

Normally Mack holds big one-on-one advantages against tackles but based on Pro Football Focus grades this one becomes almost an even matchup. The Panthers may not even need to do what other teams do and double- or triple-team Mack. Moton has been that effective since becoming a full-time starter in 2018. His current PFF rating is an outstanding 81.1. He has never been below 70 in his PFF rating through four seasons. Moton has committed just one penalty and has allowed no sacks this season. It doesn't get much easier for Mack if he flips sides and comes off the offense's left edge, because veteran Russell Okung is enjoying one of his better seasons since his days in Seattle. Moton is major reason Teddy Bridgewater can work the edges in the passing game, and also has been extremely effective on Carolina's power-running attack with Mike Davis carrying the ball. Mack has had 3 1/2 sacks but he's actually taken the quarterback to the ground 5 1/2 times, losing two sacks due to flags. Mack's rush was most apparent in the last game as he repeatedly got in Tom Brady's face. Moton is not a massive, slow-footed power blocker by right tackle standards, at 6-foot-5, 325, and that could work to Mack's advantage as his great strength as a pass rusher is the bull rush or combination moves off of a bull rush.

Bears Right Cornerback Jaylon Johnson vs. Panthers Wide Receiver Robby Anderson

Anderson in many cases lines up on the other side of the offense from Johnson, but the Panthers have moved him around enough that they're certain to try to take advantage of a matchup against the rookie. Anderson came into the league listed at 4.5-second speed but has always been one receiver who plays far faster than his 40 time. He's a legitimate threat to hurt the Bears deep if Bridgewater gets time to set up for deep throws, which haven't really been a big part of what the Panthers have shown so far. Although Johnson hasn't maintained the pace he had the first two games, he remains a tough defender to pass against. Quarterbacks have a 44.7% completion rate when targeting him, and only a passer rating of 76.1 on those plays according to Sportradar. He has allowed a touchdown. He is giving up 15 yards a catch, which is alarming. Look for Anderson to scare him off with some deeper routes and then try to feast on the extra yardage underneath that he bought by flashing the longer routes early.

Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith on Panthers Running Back Mike Davis

Little did the Bears expect Davis could flourish the way he has. It's been in a totally different style of running attack than the Bears run, using a blocking scheme more running back-friendly. Davis is the prototypical one-cut runner. If he has a few yards of open space in front, he can make that one cut and go. The Bears want to penetrate and force Davis to make the cut early before he would want to, and then mop up with defenders off the other side. It takes a low hit on Davis to bring him down because of his 5-9, 221-pound size and hard-driving style. Smith normally has been one of the more dependable Bears tacklers but the 6-3, 230-pounder missed two tackles in the backfield last week and has missed 7% of his tackles this year after missing only 3.8% last season. Davis has another edge Smith has to be wary of, especially in goal line or short-yardage situations. Teddy Bridgewater likes finding him open in the flat after faking to him on play-action in what is basically a triple-option play. It worked for a touchdown last week.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Key to the Game: Running Attack Sets It All Up for Bears

The Chicago Bears ran well at the beginning of the season and the only way their offense will begin to operate the way they want is if they find a way to start David Montgomery and the running attack back up.

Gene Chamberlain

by

olmstra

Who to Start, Who to Sit for Your Fantasy Team Week 6

https://www.si.com/fantasy/video/2020/10/14/matthew-stafford-ryan-fitzpatrick-top-nfl-fantasy-quarterbacks-start-week-6

Gene Chamberlain

Winning Is More Important Than How If Bears Want Respect

The Chicago Bears take a 4-1 record into Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers and ultimately as long as they continue to improve it all means far more than how they gained the wins or whether they're impressing anyone.

Gene Chamberlain

Brent Urban Blasting Away at Bears Opponents

Brent Urban came to the Bears after being cut and quietly finished the 2019 season before turning up the volume in the pass rush and against the run this season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Facing Another Team with a COVID-19 Concern

The Carolina Panthers put backup center Tyer Larsen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the Bears again find themselves traveling for a road game to face an opponent with concerns regarding the pandemic just as they did right before the Atlanta game.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Cole Kmet's Progress in Ways Besides Catches

With only one reception on the season, Chicago Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet isn't being called a disapponitment by coaches because of his progress in other ways.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Mull Over Starting Rashaad Coward at Left Guard

Alex Bars is questionable for Sunday's game on the final Chicago Bears injury report and backup right guard Rashaad Coward has more experience starting, so it's possible he'll get the nod as James Daniels' replacement.

Gene Chamberlain

Backfield Alternatives Better for Bears Even Without Le'Veon Bell

Cordarrelle Patterson now has as many touches as he had all last year and Lamar Miller is getting closer to being ready as the Chicago Bears continue exploring alternatives to David Montgomery following the season-ending injury to Tarik Cohen.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Le'Veon Bell's Availability Shouldn't Tempt Bears

The Chicago Bears have a need for another back to step up behind David Montgomery but don't expect it to be Le'Veon Bell when Cordarrelle Patterson and Lamar Miller are already in place.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Behind Enemy Lines with Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers

How Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers.com views this matchup against the Chicago Bears and how the Carolina Panthers emerged as a 3-2 team under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Gene Chamberlain