Passing Attack Infatuation Can Lead the Bears Astray

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears placed great emphasis on building up their passing game this offseason, bringing in three new tight ends and trading for quarterback Nick Foles.

They've tried to add speed at receiver as well, although it's questionable whether they've actually done it with 35-year-old Ted Ginn Jr. and rookie Darnell Mooney.

On the other hand, in the running game they have added no running backs and the offensive line had problems the last two years blocking the run. The answer to it is they've only added one potential line starter, and he's only a competitor for the job. That's Germain Ifedi.

They're leaving much of the revival of the running game to offensive line coach Juan Castillo, and they do need a revival. They've finished 27th and 29th in yards per rush the last two years using two different running backs.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and with only the 25th-ranked offense, so the passing game has to reign supreme and the Bears are on the right path if they want to be in the playoffs again then, right?

Guess again.

The running game remains much more important than is assumed by the general football public, considering how much passing the league crams down their throats by making rules defending the pass so stringent.

In the last five years, teams finishing in the top 10 in passing in the NFL made the playoffs 46% of the time.

However, in the last five years teams finishing in the top 10 in rushing made the playoffs 66% of the time. That's 33 teams out of 50 top-10 finishers in the running game were in the postseason. Only 23 of the top-10 passing teams made it into the playoffs. 

It's quite a difference.

On defense the spread isn't as great, but once again it shows how important the running game is.

Of the 50 top-10 finishers against the run in the past five years, 23 made the playoffs, or 46%. Of the 50 top-10 finishers against the pass in the last five years, only 19 or 38% made the playoffs.

The Bears' desire to be a better passing team is understood. When your passing game rates as low as theirs annually does, it has to become better.

What they've done all along since Matt Nagy became coach is neglect the running game, or downplay its importance.

The Ravens didn't neglect the run last year. The Titans didn't neglect the run last year. The 49ers didn't neglect the run last year. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, sure, but the bottom line to this is there is only one Patrick Mahomes and the 49ers were in control of the game before he worked his magic.

These statistics suggest the way to get more productive, to get the ball into the end zone and win games on offense is to run the ball better.

Passing better is necessary. Running it better is entirely essential.

The importance of running it better than 27th and 29th in rushing yards per attempt goes without saying. 

The Bears are set up well defensively to defend the run as they've been in the top 10 three of the last five years and No. 1 in 2018. With pass rushers like Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, they will get after passers and make it easier for their secondary to cover.

They're focused on becoming better at passing. 

They've got everything covered except the most important path to the playoffs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

