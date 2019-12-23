It was predictably ugly.

Yet, none of it had to do with Matt Nagy against his mentor, Andy Reid, and little had to do with Mitchell Trubisky against the player the Bears could have had, Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears lost 26-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the worst defeat ever suffered by Nagy in his 31 games and the fact it came against his former boss was overshadowed by how mismatched the teams were.

The Chiefs were outstanding and sharp. The Bears were just awful.

"We just didn't play our game today," Trubisky said. "They came to play. We didn't. We got behind early. You just can't play catch-up against a team like that. You can't play sloppy either."

Trubisky was 18 of 34 for 157 yards, and the Bears matched their season-low point total. They had three points in their season opener at home and the final game at home.

"I just feel like we let each other down, we let the fans down," Trubisky said. "That's not how we want to finish in our last home game at Soldier Field. We just left a lot of plays out there and a lot of uncharacteristic things that you're embarrassed by."

Trubisky's mistakes included overthrowing Allen Robinson for a sure touchdown late in the first quarter after the Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on Mahomes' 12-yard touchdown scramble.

The Bears went on to get outgained 350 yards to 234, and Mahomes threw touchdown passes of 6 yards to Travis Kelce and 14 yards to Damien Williams. Mahomes finished 23 of 33 for 251 yards and looked like he easily could have thrown for a few more if he wanted.

Khalil Mack had a sack, but Chicago didn't force a punt until the third quarter. The Bears hurt themselves with six penalties for 40 yards in the first half. They had everything from a crucial offsides against Aaron Lynch to Kevin Pierre-Louis' running-into-the-punter to extend a Chiefs drive.

The Chiefs definitely didn't need the help.

"It was definitely sloppy," Mack said. "It's embarrassing to us, it's embarrassing to the fans. Ultimately it's unacceptable."

All the Bears had to show for the night was a 46-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Almost always supportive of his team, Nagy admitted they may have lost focus.

"I think with focus, if there's not focus then there's some sloppiness," Nagy said. "And I felt that kind of matched up a little bit. None of it's effort. It's different than focus."

Trubisky couldn't disagree.

"It was just bad execution, not locked in just overall not doing our jobs," Trubisky said. "We've just got to be better. We've got to dig deeper and find a way to finish stronger."

Nor could the defense argue with this after allowing 6 of 11 third-down conversions.

"I would say coach Nagy is right," cornerback Prince Amukamara said. "I can see how he can tell that the focus wasn't there, just simply because of how we were shooting ourselves in the foot, jumping offsides and running into the punter and stuff like that.

"You can't do that against great teams."

