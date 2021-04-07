Receivers' Playing Speed Needs to Count Most to Bears

Finding a wide receiver who plays fast and effectively must rate more important for the Bears than 40 times and impressive statistics

Darnell Mooney's rookie season carries along a message the Bears would be wise to remember.

They should remember it because they were the ones who selected him.

Teams can't overrate wide receivers, or buy into the wide receiver hype because of one particular strength or weakness. The glitz of fast 40 times and pro day workouts mean far less than on-field production in games.

You can get burned by the burners.

In an era of passers, receivers and rules that are bent far too much to the offensive side of the football, it's easy to overrate wide receivers based on either numbers, times in the 40 or any number of different reasons.

The best way to choose receivers is still by film, judging how fast they play, how well they get open and how effective they are catching it. And it's still possible to find them anywhere in the draft, not just the first two rounds.

Last year's class of wide receivers was supposed to be the draft class to end all draft classes at the position. It was, until this year came along and the hype started up again.

Last year's draft was a feeding frenzy on wide receivers early and 13 went in the first two rounds. This year there have been plenty of draft analysts saying this class of receivers is even better, but most projections are for nine or 10 to go in the first two rounds.

NFL Draft Bible gives first- or second-round grades to nine total receivers.

Mooney was chosen in Round 5 last year and made 61 receptions, more than all but four of the wide receivers chosen in the first two rounds. He had four touchdown catches, more than seven of the 13 receivers picked in the first two rounds. His 631 receiving years was better than seven of the 13 receivers taken in the first two rounds.

Henry Ruggs was supposed to be the fastest man since John Ross but he had 26 catches for the Raiders. He didn't even reach half Mooney's total, and missed only three games.

Ross, himself, has been a total disappointment with only 51 catches in four seasons. He has made 12 less in four years than Mooney made in one.

One obvious message for the Bears is not to overrate or overpursue wide receivers when there are going to still be some after Round 2 and possibly even some on Day 3 who will have the good hands and great speed they covet.

A case in point is Anthony Schwartz of Auburn. He has been receiving second looks since posting a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at a pro day.

While the time might seem a bit skewed to some, Schwartz does have the background to produce such a time. Schwartz is a world-class track athlete and was on an under-20 U.S. track team that won the world 4 by 100 relay title.

Each season Schwartz's receiving production improved at Auburn. He went from 22 catches in as a freshman in 2018 to 41 in 2019 and 54 last year. His yardage increased each season, as well. He had a career-high three TD catches last year.

However, scouts have noted a decided problem with hanging onto the football. Some say he doesn't track the ball well. He had six dropped passes in a 10-game 2020 season. Contrast that with Mooney last year when he had one drop in 16 games.

Perhaps Schwartz will develop this more in the future. His ability to increase production each year suggests he's still climbing.

The position is still receiver and not runner. The speed helps and a faster slot receiver should be an aim for the Bears if they choose someone at this position.

However, they have to be able to run routes and catch passes before they even get considered. They also have to be healthy.

Rondale Moore of Purdue is a good example of a player with game-breaking speed but he hasn't been on the field enough.

The draft is loaded with players at all points and positions, and it doesn't require a particular round to find one with speed an pass-catching ability.

Mooney is proof.

Wide Receivers Pro Day 40 Times

(Through April 7)

1. Anthony Schwartz, Auburn, 4.26

2. Rondale Moore, Purdue, 4.29

3. Shi Smith, South Carolina 4.33

4. Racey McMath, LSU, 4.34

5. Elijah Moore, Mississippi 4.35

6. Simi Fehoko, Stanford 4.37

7. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU 4.38

8. Terrace Marshall, LSU 4.38

9. D'Wayne Eskridge, W. Michigan 4.38

10. Nico Collins, Michigan 4.42

