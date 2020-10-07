Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller continues to show he's either a slow starter or his surge in last year's second half was an aberration.

Miller has only nine catches through the first quarter of the season, although he did catch the game-winning touchdowns against Detroit and Atlanta.

The thing about Miller's play is he only had four catches through the first four games last season. He had eight catches and a touchdown at the quarter mark of his rookie season in 2018.

If there is a disappointment here, it's because he had stretch of 33 receptions in five games from Weeks 10 through 14 last year and it led to a 53-catch season. From there, Miller was thought to be headed skyward. It's difficult to say he has backtracked by making more catches than he's ever had at the quarter pole, but he definitely is getting fewer opportunities.

Earlier in the season this happened and coach Matt Nagy blamed it on Javon Wims getting more snaps.

Nagy refused to label this start as a step back for Miller in terms of knowing and operating within the offense. Those were problems Miller had in the past, but it's not causing less playing time now.

"I think with Anthony, he's done a pretty job now at earning that trust," Nagy said. "He's definitely getting better, week by week, year by year. That part I love.

"Probably the biggest reason for that is just some of the personnel that we have. He is in a lot of 11-personnel, when we have three wideouts and one tight end, and so any time you start getting into more tight ends into the game, it is just naturally going to cut back some of his workload."

It sounds logical, but the truth is the Bears didn't get their tight ends enough snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts, either.

At least they didn't get one tight end enough snaps. Cole Kmet was on the field for only 15 snaps on offense and he had no receptions. Their top draft pick has only one catch so far.

"I would say to start off, that 15 is not enough," Nagy said of Kmet. "He needs to be out there more, No. 1. So we're aware of that. He is doing a really good job at taking in this offense, which we knew from the get-go that he was gonna do.

'So now that he knows the tempo of the games, the adjustments—things that go on within the game, I feel like he's ready. I hope here, you guys will start seeing more of him. He's gonna get more opportunities as we go. He's earned that right. That'll be our job as coaches to make sure it's more than 15."

So if Kmet is going to get more chances, Miller will get less?

The troubling aspect of Kmet's playing time is it's coaches—Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and possibly passing game coordinator Dave Ragone—who need to get him on the field more but haven't. So now they say they will.

As for Miller, his time was limited to 43 plays and more 12- and 13-personnel with two and three tight ends was cited as the reason—even though Kmet wasn't on the field much.

"Now, you know, when you're behind and you're in more passing mode, he's probably going to get more snaps," Nagy said.

Uh, they were behind from the very start of the game on until the end.

None of the explanations make much sense, other than the logic about Kmet needing more playing time and Miller needing more playing time, as well.

"Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants the ball," Lazor said.

What is certain is when the offense is only going to run for 28 yards, there will be more games where they have the ball for only 27 1/2 minutes. With less possession, there are even fewer snaps for everyone.

With the offense now 23rd overall and next to last at scoring touchdowns inside of the red zone, it might be time for coaches to better figure out who is most effective when they do get the ball, and then give those players even more opportunities instead of just throwing simply tossing different personnel packages out on the field for the sake of dazzling opponents or creating work for everyone.

