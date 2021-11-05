What Bears Receivers Find Displeasing About the Offense

Until Justin Fields gets more experience in the passing game, it's going to be difficult for the Bears to please everyone in their receiver corps even if offensive coordinator Bill Lazor doesn't want to say it on camera.

When the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, social media predictably flooded with messages urging his signing or at least a look from the Bears.

They are 10th in the waiver order so some teams who could be interested would be ahead of them to sign him. Honestly, though, why would the Bears be interested in bringing in one disgruntled receiver when it appears they have some already not overjoyed with their reception or target totals?

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has only 26 receptions and earlier in the week said he never would have guessed this possible, although he hasn't and didn't publicly complain. His agent has been the one to say something via social media in the past.

Still, these are valid complaints whether vocalized or not. Fewer receptions cannot mean success and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor acknowledged this, while pointing out some of the lack of receptions relates to how many rushing attempts they have -- they're seventh in rushing attempts with 240, 153 short of last year's season total and they're only at the halfway point this week.

"When you run the ball this much, certain people are happy about it," Lazor said. "But we're not happy when you don't score the points. And usually in this league passing production leads to more points.

"Until we get the passing game to produce better, we're gonna have a hard time."

Lazor might be sympathetic to the notion they need to throw more to grow the offense, but not to padding someone's individual stats.

"There are certain things we're just not doing well," Lazor said. "So I would almost feel like to look at the big picture, we've got so many specific little scopes, small scope of how do we just get more production in the passing game to look at.

"So I just don't spend a lot of time worrying about how many targets and catches a guy will end his year with. I'm trying to get us to score enough points to beat the next team. And like I said, to me, until the passing game changes, it's going to be hard to be different."

Robinson hasn't suddenly regressed and the ankle injury he has fought through much of the year is a minor one not capable of holding down his production to about 55% of what it was at this time last year.

Instead, the obvious problem is the Bears start a rookie quarterback who is trying to find his way through the offense and against opposing defenses at a time when they hadn't even intended for him to be playing.

While Lazor was quick to point to the lack of passing as an issue, he wasn't going to point at Fields' status as a rookie and say it makes things difficult to use receivers the way they have in the past as a result.

"I don't want to make an excuse," Lazor said. "So, I guess I would just put it on how we have chosen to play these games."

Then with a big smile, knowing he'd taken an obvious route around the question, Lazor said, "I don't know. I just want to give the right sound byte. It's the truth."

And what also is the truth is rookie quarterbacks do struggle. Fields hasn't thrown for 200 yards since his second start, although he had a nice game last week and ran for 103.

"I'm not going to make a big broad statement about the zone that he's in or anything," Lazor said, trying to be realistic and not overly encouraging. "I just think there were a lot of plays in the game where he did it just right whether the first read was open, he threw it one time or whether he had to go from 1 to 2 (in target priority) or whatever. And he looked like he put on video that you could show to someone, 'Hey, this is how this play is supposed to be run.'"

Lazor wasn't about to call this a breakthrough game.

"If I agreed with you that there was a breakthrough, then you could look and say, we didn't score enough points to win the game," Lazor said. "So it's kind of hard to get too excited about the amount of points we scored."

The 22 points was their second-highest output this year, but definitely nothing close to what they'd need to be competitive on a weekly basis for a playoff spot.

At least Fields is showing his running ability to a greater extent.

Here again, Lazor was bringing out the hose to douse the flames.

"We just have to keep finding that balance of how much you want your NFL quarterback to get hit," Lazor said. "Because it's rare that they don't get hit at some point in the passing game during a game. And so then when you choose to give him some run options, you just take that chance. So we have to balance that."

It's the key word—balance.

Restoring balance might be the only way to get the Bears offense out of the league basement in yardage and passing yardage.

It's going to require the rookie quarterback to develop much faster, even if Lazor doesn't want to say those exact words. And there's no point about adding expensive, complaining receivers until this occurs.

