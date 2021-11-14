Potential Coverage Help for Bears in 2022 Draft

In the last three years, wide receivers seem to have dominated early in the NFL draft like no time in the past.

Get ready for the revenge of the cornerbacks.

The Bears are a team badly in need of cornerback help based on passer rating against for less experienced players like Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley. While Shelley seems to have stepped it up his past two games, Vildor has continually struggled.

The Bears found Jaylon Johnson in Round 2 at No. 50 overall and this year if NFL Draft Bible's assessment of the early cornerback crop proves close to accurate then they have selected a very good year to need help at the position.

Six of the top 36 players in NFL Draft Bible's top 100 are cornerbacks, but this doesn't necessarily impact the Bears.

They have six more classified as falling between No. 38 and No. 58.

It's raining cornerbacks.

The Bears could stand to find two good cornerbacks because it is still rush and cover, and as long as they have Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn on the edges they will have the rush aspect of defense covered.

Here are five potential cornerback plays for the Bears in the draft based on early projections.

Avery Young, Rutgers

If the Bears were fortunate enough to get Young, they might have to fight with Washington DC to keep him -- not the Washington Football Club, but the White House. Young is of such high character and personality, and displays such leadership abilities that NFL Draft Bible's Cory McCann Ezring quoted former Rutgers assistant and current Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai as saying "Avery Young is probably going to run for president in 2030-something. Avery is awesome. Great guy to be around. His tenacity and his energy are infectious."

NFL Draft Bible gave a very elaborate scouting report on Young, with four different scouting inputs. All labeled him him an NFL-ready type physically (6-2, 198) and skill-wise, a very fundamentally sound player who is willing to tackle hard.

"Few players offer a pro-ready all-around skillset with the athleticism, scheme versatility and positional versatility to continue developing," Ezring said.

It almost sounds as if they're expecting Young to rise up the charts later in the offseason and in that case he might be out of th reach of the Bears and wouldn't be CB7 in this massive crop of cornerbacks.

Young has two interceptions and 17 pass defenses for his career through this week's games.

CB Garrett Williams Syracuse

As a "quick twitch" corner who has good change of movement, it's apparent he needs more experience according Ezra.

This makes sense as it's only his second year in college football. Williams, who is ranked 41st by NFLDB, has 17 pass defenses and two interceptions for his career.

"In zone coverage, Williams reads and reacts to the quarterback with effortless fluidity not physical enough on fades and back shoulder throws," the NFLDB report said.

NFLDB colleague Jordan Pun described Williams as, "...scheme versatile with a unique ability to recover back into the catch point but needs to refine his technique and get stronger so he does not continue to rely on his athleticism."

Both describe a talented cornerback who needs more time to develop, one who may not be an immediate starter even if taken in the first two rounds.

Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati

Another bigger cornerback at 6-2, 188, who has been critical in the Bearcats being ranked highly this year. He has nine interceptions and 14 pass defenses for his three seasons and is ranked 42nd by NFL Draft Bible. Nicknamed "Sauce," Gardner is described by NFLDB's Nick Lamattina as being a bit weaker in covering underneath routes and better suited to outside coverage due to his height.

"Sauce Gardner projects as an outside-only corner who will excel in press coverage with his length and speed," Lamattina wrote. "He needs to improve his ball skills to solidify his stock."

Sevyn Banks Ohio State

A big-time program player described by Lamattina in his assessment as a good cornerback for zone teams, but a versatile enough player in coverage that he is ranked 45th overall by NFL Draft Bible. The Bears would be classified currently as a heavy zone team.

"He keeps his eyes on the quarterback and has impeccable instincts in zone coverage," Lamattina wrote. "Has experience taking reps both on the outside and in the slot."

This would be of great benefit, as well, because the Bears slot situation can't be labeled settled until there is a real breakthrough by Shelley. And at 6-1/2 and 197, Banks is big enough he can cover either inside or outside.

On flaw Lamattina cited was the need to improve his physicality in run support and to take better angles when tackling.

Banks has one interception and 10 pass defenses in four seasons

Overall, though, he is described as more polished than many cornerback prospects and that's understandable because of the program.

Woodi Washington, Oklahoma

A player with some obvious weaknesses but the ridiculous talent level to make possible a high selection.

At 5-11, 193, he displays extreme quickness both in short distances and on the long ball. He isn't the 6-foot-plus type but has so much athletic ability that he won't be overlooked.

NFL Draft Bible's Jeremiah Bogan describes him as: "An undersized corner who has Jaire Alexander and Tre White-like abilities to hang on the outside consistently...," and adds he could be a player who rises above his current ranking, which was 58th.

