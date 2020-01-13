Remove one potential candidate from the Bears offensive coordinator hunt, if he was a candidate.

The Denver Broncos reportedly are hiring Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator and it seems a logical pairing with a veteran head coach like Vic Fangio, the former Bears defensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Broncos are finalizing their deal with Shurmur.

There were a few other reports the Bears were involved in the hunt for Shurmur without sources cited, but even if Shurmur was a person of interest this fit wouldn't have been ideal for all sides.

It seems entirely unlikely coach Matt Nagy would want to surrender play-calling duties and Shurmur's best fit is with a team where he'd call plays, since he's already done this as coordinator and head coach.

The Vikings had reportedly been interested in bringing Shurmur back there, as well. He left there after they reached the NFC championship game following the 2017 season to go to the Giants as head coach.

With Shurmur no longer a possibility, it's likely attention for the Bears job shifts to Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. The Chiefs will play in the AFC title game at the least, so hiring him would have to wait.

Kafka, the former Northwestern quarterback, was an assistant in Kansas City when Nagy was there as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He also was a backup quarterback with the Eagles when Nagy was an assistant there under Andy Reid.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven