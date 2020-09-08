SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Have Hit No Real Walls on Allen Robinson Deal

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Pace addressed Allen Robinson's contract situation Monday when he spoke with media.

No doubt Robinson would like Pace to address it with him by getting a new deal done, but it's a strange time in the NFL.

COVID-19 and the effect on next year's salary cap make projected cash situations almost seem tentative.

"We're still working through some of the details and waiting on some of the details with the salary cap," Pace said." We have an idea what the floor will be. Once we're given those parameters, look, the whole league is operating under the same rules and as we always do, I have a lot of confidence in (contract negotiator) Joey Laine as we work through that.

"There's some curve balls but we're confident we'll work through it. That's (salary cap) not going to prevent us from doing the things that we want to do."

The Bears usually have done these types of deals in the last week or two before training camp ends, but they haven't passed any type of time barrier in Pace's view.

"I don't see this week as the deadline, you know," Pace said. "I know this is the generic answer and all this but you know when we work on these deals, we know how important A-Rob is to us not just as a player but as a teammate, but those things are going to remain behind the scene as we work through the process."

The problem for the Bears is pay for good wide receivers doesn't get lower.

Julio Jones is making $22 million a year, Keenan Allen $20 million a year now, Amari Cooper $20 million a year, Michael Thomas $19.3 million and Tyreek Hill $18 million.

Seeing it pushed off until later only seems to logically allow the cash projection to climb.

And then there's the possibility more of the salary cap next year might go for a quarterback named Mitchell Trubisky, if he actually is as good as the Bears seem to think he has become. He has no contract for next season.

In a totally illogical time caused by COVID-19, one of the few certainties is costs for everything always trend upward.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pass Rush or Pass Coverage Debate? Bears Appear to Have Both Anyway

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/khalil-mack-robert-quinn-deals-reveal-ryan-paces-approach-building-bears

Gene Chamberlain

The Most Improved Bears Position Group

If the success the Chicago Bears attained at tight end in training camp against their own defense is any indication, there could be a drastic turnaround in the usage of this position within the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Taking Shape According to Ryan Pace's Plan

The first Chicago Bears depth chart has rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson listed as winners in their starting battles.

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Pace Proud of How Mitchell Trubisky Defeated Adversity

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace expressed pride in the way quarterback Mitchell Trubisky stepped up to defeat Nick Foles in the starting battle despite having his fifth-year option declined and the problems he had during and 8-8 2019 season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Former Falcons Starter to Practice Squad

Former Falcons starting offensive lineman Jamon Brown has signed with the Bears practice squad, along with 15 other players who the Bears cut over the weekend.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

If Bears Are Honest About QB, They'll Point to COVID-19

The decision to make Mitchell Trubisky starter is most easily understood by examining how little time Nick Foles actually had to try and master the Chicago Bears offense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Nick Foles Pushes on in Familiar Role as Backup

Nick Foles knows how to play the good soldier for a team after being named a backup quarterback and now he'll do it for the Chicago Bears even if it wasn't necessarily expected.

Gene Chamberlain

How Matt Nagy Saw Improved Mitchell Trubisky as QB Winner

Despite Nick Foles' experience, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy went with Mitchell Trubisky because he saw great improvement in the team's 2017 first-round draft pick

Gene Chamberlain

Familiar Setup Ahead for Bears on Defense

The Bears defense has dominated over the past two seasons, finishing first and fourth in points allowed, but even with most of the personnel back and coordinator Chuck Pagano's scheme familiar, they need to have some offensive support for a change to carry the team.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Extra Edge Rusher in Mario Edwards

The Bears signed Mario Edwards, who was a teammate of Khalil Mack's in Oakland and played for the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants as well.

Gene Chamberlain