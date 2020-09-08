Ryan Pace addressed Allen Robinson's contract situation Monday when he spoke with media.

No doubt Robinson would like Pace to address it with him by getting a new deal done, but it's a strange time in the NFL.

COVID-19 and the effect on next year's salary cap make projected cash situations almost seem tentative.

"We're still working through some of the details and waiting on some of the details with the salary cap," Pace said." We have an idea what the floor will be. Once we're given those parameters, look, the whole league is operating under the same rules and as we always do, I have a lot of confidence in (contract negotiator) Joey Laine as we work through that.

"There's some curve balls but we're confident we'll work through it. That's (salary cap) not going to prevent us from doing the things that we want to do."

The Bears usually have done these types of deals in the last week or two before training camp ends, but they haven't passed any type of time barrier in Pace's view.

"I don't see this week as the deadline, you know," Pace said. "I know this is the generic answer and all this but you know when we work on these deals, we know how important A-Rob is to us not just as a player but as a teammate, but those things are going to remain behind the scene as we work through the process."

The problem for the Bears is pay for good wide receivers doesn't get lower.

Julio Jones is making $22 million a year, Keenan Allen $20 million a year now, Amari Cooper $20 million a year, Michael Thomas $19.3 million and Tyreek Hill $18 million.

Seeing it pushed off until later only seems to logically allow the cash projection to climb.

And then there's the possibility more of the salary cap next year might go for a quarterback named Mitchell Trubisky, if he actually is as good as the Bears seem to think he has become. He has no contract for next season.

In a totally illogical time caused by COVID-19, one of the few certainties is costs for everything always trend upward.

