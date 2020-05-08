Every week can be a danger spot for an NFL team.

Last year the Bears thought they had a soft spot when they went to London for a game with the Raiders and instead it became the turning point for their season.

Although the 2020 schedule comes with plenty of opportunities for victories, there is danger involved as well.

Here are some of the toughest situations they'll face.

These are't necessarily games they figure to lose, although this might be the case with some.

Instead, it's just places where they'll be up against it and must bring it in order to emerge with a win.

At Falcons, Sept. 27

Atlanta's 7-9 record last year is no indication of how good of a team they can be. It wouldn't be out of the question for the Falcons to win the NFC South.

They started out 1-7 last year but they won six of their last eight games and won their final four games, including a stunning 29-22 victory in San Francisco over the team which went on to win the NFC championship. Any team with Julio Jones on it has to be taken seriously, and Matt Ryan playing in the comforts of his own dome will make this an unlikely place for a Bears victory. The Bears controlled this series from 1985 through 2005, winning eight out of nine, but the Falcons have won three of the last five.

At Panthers, Oct. 18

This should be an easy win over a rebuilding team. That's part of the problem, taking them lightly. The other part of this is the game is situated between a big game against Tampa Bay at Soldier Field on Oct. 8 and a Monday night road game at Los Angeles. Weaker teams between two tougher opponents always can be a trap game. In this case it's even more of a trap because it's followed by games with not only the Rams but the Saints, Titans and Vikings.

At Rams, Oct. 26

First, it's a Monday night game on the road. The Bears haven't exactly been at their best in Monday night road games during their history. They are 15-24, although they did win last year. The win was over the disintegrating Washington Redskins, however. Under Matt Nagy, the Bears are 2-0 on Monday night, but the other win was at home against Seattle in 2018. Then add in the problem of traveling to the west coast for the game. The Bears at one time had problems with this but over the course of the previous decade had turned this around. Then came last year's trip to play the Rams, a total debacle for Mitchell Trubisky.

Saints at Soldier Field, Nov. 1

The Bears have lost five straight to the Saints. Their last win came on a 35-yard Robbie Gould overtime field goal when Kyle Orton was the quarterback in 2008. It's not been a favorable matchup since they won four straight between 2005-2008. Even playing at home doesn't seem to help. They've lost three of the five games in the current losing streak at Soldier Field. And in New Orleans? Ask Zach Miller how the last one down there went.

At Packers, Nov. 29

It should be a game the Bears are ready for, playing Green Bay for the first time this late in the season and after they've had two weeks to prepare. They have a late bye on Nov. 22 and then go to Lambeau Field Nov. 29 for a night game. However, Matt Nagy hasn't been able to end this problem they have with losing the week after bye weeks. In both of their seasons under him, they lost following the bye—last year to the Saints and in 2018 to the Miami Dolphins. Their last win after a bye week came when Marc Trestman took his first team up to Lambeau in 2013 and they were largely able to achieve it because Seneca Wallace quarterbacked the Packers. Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone when hit by Shea McClellin early in the game.

Texans at Bears, Dec. 13

They lost last year's big matchup against a quarterback Ryan Pace should have chosen, Patrick Mahomes. This year they're facing the other quarterback he should have taken, Deshaun Watson. Get ready for another beat down.

