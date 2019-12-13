Cornerback Prince Amukamara will be available to the Bears to play Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Amukamara went through a full practice every day this week and his name was removed from the injury report Friday after he missed last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

"It's big because with some of the things they (Green Bay) do schematically, the wide receivers they have, Prince brings a lot of experience," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "So having that experience out there against such a quality quarterback in Aaron, that's huge."

Defensive end Akiem Hicks is expected to be in the lineup, as well, although the Bears haven't yet announced he is being moved off of injured reserve to play against the Packers. They have until 3 p.m. Saturday to activate him from injured reserve and are expected to make the move then.

"Again, I like what I've seen all week long from him," Nagy said. "That's a good thing. We want to get him out there. That's the deal."

The Bears may have to make a decision then on whether to put someone on season-ending injured reserve. It could be either tackle Bobby Massie, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, linebacker Danny Trevathan or tight end Ben Braunecker.

The rest of the injury report news for the Bears wasn't entirely upbeat, but could have been worse.

Braunecker and Gabriel missed all of the week's practices in the NFL concussion protocol and are out. They missed the last two games, as well. Also out are Trevathan (elbow) and Massie (ankle) after missing all the practices. Massie has also been out two games and Trevathan hasn't played since Nov. 10 against Detroit.

The absence of Massie means a third straight start at right tackle for Cornelius Lucas.

"You go back to Washington, when we had that late scratch there with Bobby Massie (due to vertigo)," Nagy said. "It was up to the minute, and all of a sudden Cornelius is going to go up against their best pass rusher in Ryan Kerrigan the whole game.

"I think for us you see, he’s a big guy, long-levered arms, has experience. And he just comes and does his job. He doesn’t say much and probably. I know he’s not under-appreciated by us—but maybe others out there. For him to come in and do what he’s doing, we feel like it’s been huge for us."



Other positives were wide receiver Javon Wims (knee) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) practiced Friday on a limited basis and are questionable for the game. Neither had practiced before Friday.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson had been put on the injury list on Thursday after a bad crash-up in practice but was at Friday's practice and is not on the injury report.

