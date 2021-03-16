Why Pursuit of Trent Williams Seems Pointless for Bears

Pursuing Trent Williams an admirable act by general manager Ryan Pace but in the end pretty pointless considering the competition

It's admirable the way Ryan Pace is thinking big in the free agency game with tackle Trent Williams being considered.

No doubt obtaining Williams would be a coup for the Bears and make for a successful free agency regardless of whether they somehow coaxed Russell Wilson out of Seattle.

They would need to outbid an old antagonist to achieve it.

According to a report by John Lund of KNBR in San Francisco, the 49ers have put a four-year, $80 million contract offer on the table for Trent Williams.

Spotrac.com had initially projected Williams at about $18 million a year but a deal of $20 million a year from the 49ers takes at to a new plateau.

Guess what? The 49ers might not get him at that amount of money.

Lund said the 49ers will need to increase their offer to ensure he plays for them.

This could mean the Bears are seriously in pursuit. However, it's also possible it simply means the competition is heavy and likely to be better equipped than the Bears are for a high-stakes game of tackle poker.

The Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have interest in Williams, as well. The Colts lost Anthony Castonzo to retirement and the Chiefs cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz after they were injured and required surgery.

Here's the hard part for the Bears. San Francisco was $20.3 million below the cap according to Spotrac.com on Tuesday morning. The Chiefs are $28.5 million below the cap. Indianapolis is a whopping $46.3 million below.

The Bears? They were actually $964,177 above the cap Tuesday morning. Their situation can and will improve, but not to the level of the Colts or even Chiefs.

If you're Williams, would you rather protect Patrick Mahomes on a team capable of winning a Super Bowl right now or go to Chicago and try to keep Nick Foles or possibly Andy Dalton free of interference? At least if he had to block for Foles and Dalton, it would be good to know he'd be paid. But the Colts, Chiefs and 49ers all have the edge here on the Bears.

So Trent Williams coming to Chicago seems possibly even a longer shot than the odds of Wilson being traded to Chicago.

